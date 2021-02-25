Thursday, February 25th | 14 Adar 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Tulsa Police Search for Two Suspects for Vandalism of Holocaust Memorial Statues at Jewish Museum

Israel Halts Transfer of Vaccines to Other Nations

Netherlands Pays Tribute to ‘February Strike’ on 80th Anniversary of Mass Solidarity Action with Jews Facing Nazi Persecution

Trudeau, Zelensky Among World Leaders Extending Purim Holiday Wishes

Jewish Children Exposed to ‘Widespread Antisemitism’ in Schools in Malmo, Sweden, New Study Concludes

Report: Israel Tells US It Will Not Compromise on Iran’s Nuclear Program in Exchange for End to Regime’s Entrenchment in Syria and Lebanon

The ‘Most Brutal Attacks’ on Jews in Europe Driven by Anti-Zionism, Says Algemeiner Editor-in-Chief

Antisemitic ‘SNL’ Slur Is No Laughing Matter

Manfred Gerstenfeld, Pioneer of Contemporary Antisemitism Scholarship, Dies in Israel Aged 84

Bernie Sanders Blasts Israel for Not Vaccinating Palestinians, Calls Sending Doses to Allies ‘Outrageous’

February 25, 2021 6:03 pm
0

Tulsa Police Search for Two Suspects for Vandalism of Holocaust Memorial Statues at Jewish Museum

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

The Tulsa, Oklahoma skyline. Photo: Photomakers/Wikimedia.

Police in Tulsa, Oklahoma are searching for two suspects who destroyed statues dedicated to child victims of the Holocaust at the city’s Sherwin Miller Museum of Jewish Art.

The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) was notified early Wednesday morning that two young male suspects had bent and knocked down the statues after unsuccessfully attempting to steal them, causing over $15,000 in damage.

Each of the five statues are filled with 2,000 rocks bearing the names of children killed in the Holocaust.

“It’s really important that we don’t forget,” said TPD Lt. William White, in a video published on Facebook by the agency on Thursday.

Related coverage

February 25, 2021 5:12 pm
0

Netherlands Pays Tribute to ‘February Strike’ on 80th Anniversary of Mass Solidarity Action with Jews Facing Nazi Persecution

The Netherlands on Thursday marked the 80th anniversary of the "February Strike" in Amsterdam and other Dutch cities and towns...

“You come out and your car’s been egged, that’s not great. But when you have statues dedicated to the children that lost their lives in one of the greatest tragedies in the history of humankind — obviously, there’s a different tier there.” White said. “So we’re taking this very seriously, and we really want to catch these people.”

The museum, which opened in 1966, is home to the largest collection of Judaica in the region. Its permanent Holocaust exhibition displays items donated by Oklahoma veterans who helped liberate German concentration camps, and others brought to the state by Jewish refugees.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.