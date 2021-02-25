Tulsa Police Search for Two Suspects for Vandalism of Holocaust Memorial Statues at Jewish Museum

Police in Tulsa, Oklahoma are searching for two suspects who destroyed statues dedicated to child victims of the Holocaust at the city’s Sherwin Miller Museum of Jewish Art.

The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) was notified early Wednesday morning that two young male suspects had bent and knocked down the statues after unsuccessfully attempting to steal them, causing over $15,000 in damage.

Each of the five statues are filled with 2,000 rocks bearing the names of children killed in the Holocaust.

“It’s really important that we don’t forget,” said TPD Lt. William White, in a video published on Facebook by the agency on Thursday.

“You come out and your car’s been egged, that’s not great. But when you have statues dedicated to the children that lost their lives in one of the greatest tragedies in the history of humankind — obviously, there’s a different tier there.” White said. “So we’re taking this very seriously, and we really want to catch these people.”

The museum, which opened in 1966, is home to the largest collection of Judaica in the region. Its permanent Holocaust exhibition displays items donated by Oklahoma veterans who helped liberate German concentration camps, and others brought to the state by Jewish refugees.