Saturday, February 27th | 15 Adar 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

McGill University Jewish Groups Decry ‘Misleading’ BDS Motion Tying Israel to Uighur Persecution

‘The Last Purim With Corona:’ Netanyahu Urges Jabs in Holiday Skit

Man Arrested for Shouting Antisemitic Abuse at Soldier Guarding French Synagogue

Producer Suspended After Vile Antisemitic Slur Is Used During Local TV Show in Lowell, Massachusetts

Saudi Crown Prince Approved Operation to Capture or Kill Khashoggi, Says US Report

Report: Israel ‘Very Pleased’ With US Strikes on Iranian Targets in Syria, Was Informed in Advance

Leading Israeli Actors Lior Ashkenazi, Sasson Gabay Star in New Israeli Film ‘Karaoke’

Israeli-Owned Ship Hit by Explosion in Gulf of Oman

My Brother Benzi, and How to Be Kind

New York Times’ Beinart Defends Himself on Hypocrisy Charge

February 26, 2021 12:30 pm
0

Why Work From Home When You Can Work in Israel?

avatar by Rachel Berger / JNS.org

Opinion

Children land at Ben-Gurion Airport and are greeted by Nefesh B’Nefesh co-founders Rabbi Yehoshua Fass and Tony Gelbart, as well as Israel’s Minister of Aliyah and Integration, Sofa Landver. Photo: Shahar Azran.

JNS.org – It’s a difficult dilemma: An individual wishes to make aliyah, but they are comfortable in their job, at their company and with the people they work with. Moving to a foreign country is daunting as it is, and some people see the employment process in Israel as yet another hurdle to overcome. But now, it might not be.

Before COVID-19, most employees didn’t have the luxury of working from home — then the pandemic hit. Employers and employees alike realized that various job functions can be performed not only from home but from anywhere in the world.

This change in mindset has had significant implications on aliyah today. In my capacity as the vice president of employment at Nefesh B’Nefesh, the nonprofit organization that facilitates aliyah from North America, I’m hearing more prospective olim (new immigrants) say, “Well, if I can work from anywhere, I might as well do it from Israel.”

It’s a win-win situation: New immigrants can keep their American jobs while still living their dream. In fact, remote-working olim are starting to become the rule and not the exception. Major companies like Google, Facebook and Amazon are showing a real shift in how we work, encouraging a home setting and different lifestyle by embracing the change. People are leaving their high-rises and settling into suburban life — after all, they no longer have to worry about their commute — further impacting the lack of importance to our employers of where we actually live.

Related coverage

February 26, 2021 12:36 pm
0

My Brother Benzi, and How to Be Kind

My late brother Benzi died in a car accident in 2008. Although he is principally remembered for his superlative philanthropy...

The opinions presented by Algemeiner bloggers are solely theirs and do not represent those of The Algemeiner, its publishers or editors. If you would like to share your views with a blog post on The Algemeiner, please be in touch through our Contact page.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.