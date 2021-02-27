Iran ‘Can’t Act With Impunity,’ Biden Says After US Air Strikes

Saturday, February 27th | 15 Adar 5781

February 27, 2021 10:53 am
0

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

US President Joe Biden arrives at Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base in Houston, Texas, US, February 26, 2021. Photo: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Joe Biden said Iran cannot act with impunity and warned Iran to “be careful” when asked what message he was sending the country with the US air strikes in Syria.

“You can’t act with impunity. Be careful,” Biden told reporters while traveling to survey the damage from a severe winter storm in Texas.

The United States carried out air strikes authorized by Biden against facilities belonging to Iranian-backed militia in eastern Syria on Thursday, in response to rocket attacks against US targets in Iraq.

