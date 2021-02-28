Sunday, February 28th | 16 Adar 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Iranian Chess Players Join Global Competitors in Israeli-Led Virtual Tournament

Israeli Politicians Should Stop Copying the US Election Model

When Israel Hits Iran, Politicians and the Media Will Hit Israel’s Supporters

Who’s Legitimizing the Vaccine Blood Libel?

Remembering Manfred Gerstenfeld: Truth Against Myth

Palestinians Shut West Bank Schools to Contain Coronavirus Variants

Israel Says Initial Assessment Is Iran Behind Explosion on Israeli-Owned Ship

White Supremacist Sentenced to Nearly 20 Years in Plot to Bomb Colorado Synagogue

Iran Says US Air Strikes in Syria Encourage Terrorism in the Region

Iran ‘Can’t Act With Impunity,’ Biden Says After US Air Strikes

February 28, 2021 11:15 am
0

Iranian Chess Players Join Global Competitors in Israeli-Led Virtual Tournament

avatar by JNS.org

A chess game (illustrative). Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – Iranian chess players participated for the first time in a virtual tournament on Monday that was part of an Israeli solidarity initiative.

From beginners to grandmasters, a total of 438 chess players from more than 40 countries, including Ecuador, Chile, Indonesia, Iraq, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Sudan and Yemen, took part in the Chess4Solidarity project sponsored by the Abu Gosh council, the Chess4All organization, the French city of Sarcelles and the Beit Esther association.

The event promoted the alliance of sister cities Sarcelles and Abu Gosh.

The Chess4Solidarity initiative aims to strengthen ties between people, countries and nations.

Related coverage

February 27, 2021 3:34 pm
0

Palestinians Shut West Bank Schools to Contain Coronavirus Variants

Schools in the West Bank will shut down for 12 days in an effort to stop a sharp rise in...

Azerbaijani chess Grandmaster Vugar Rasulov won first place in the tournament, followed by international Grandmaster David Gorodetsky in second and Aristabek Orzeev from Kazakhstan in third place. A total of 1,000 euros ($1,218) in prize money was awarded in Monday’s tournament, according to The Jerusalem Post.

Thousands have chess players from throughout the world have taken part in Chess4Solidarity’s past events, which have included tournaments with Bhutan, Morocco, Sudan and New Zealand.

Another tournament will take place between Israeli and American players on Feb. 28 with a $2,000 prize, the largest winning amount that has been offered so far by the initiative.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.