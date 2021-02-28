Jewish Groups Call for Action Against State Department Official After Racist and Antisemitic ‘Blood and Faith’ Blog Is Revealed

Jewish leaders and groups as well as New York Congressman Ritchie Torres expressed outrage Sunday after revelations that a State Department official had a long history of racist and antisemitic online posts.

According to Politico, Fritz Berggren, described as “a mid-ranking Foreign Service officer,” has been making racist and antisemitic statements online for several years on his website, bloodandfaith.com. He has openly used his own name and picture in doing so.

In one post, he wrote, “Jesus Christ came to save the whole world from the Jews — the founders of the original Anti-Christ religion, they who are the seed of the Serpent, that brood of vipers.”

“They murdered Jesus Christ,” he said. “How then can they be God’s chosen?”

Berggren also appears to advocate a racist and religious brand of ultra-nationalism, with exhortations like, “Europeans must reclaim their blood and faith.”

“The revival of Christian nation-states is required for the advancement of Truth,” he says at another point.

Some of his posts are racist against Black and other people of color, and express a white supremacist ideology. “The world gasps in horror with each new ‘endangered’ sub-species, but cheers the elimination of White culture from whole regions of the earth,” he wrote. “This will not stop until White people stop it — we have been handmaidens to our own demise.”

Such posts reportedly number in the hundreds.

Rabbi Abraham Cooper, the associate dean and director of Global Social Action Agenda at the Simon Wiesenthal Center, told the Algemeiner Sunday, “If this antisemite and racist wants to deploy medieval Jew-hating tropes let him do it on his own time and own dime.”

“Secretary of State Blinken should do what his predecessors failed to do — throw him out,” he said.

Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, also demanded action from the State Department, tweeting, “There is no room for hate in gov. We call for full investigation.”

The American Jewish Committee did the same, saying, “In hundreds of posts, U.S. diplomat Fritz Berggren shared his racist and antisemitic worldview and called for the establishment of a Christian nation state.”

“In any public-facing industry there would be consequences. Do the same rules apply to @StateDept?” they asked.

New York Congressman Ritchie Torres also weighed in, saying, “Fritz Berggren is the latest example of white supremacist infiltration. The federal government must be scrubbed clean of extremism.”

A State Department spokesperson told Politico Friday that Berggren’s views did not represent those of the agency, and that they would not comment on internal personnel matters.