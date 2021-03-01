Monday, March 1st | 17 Adar 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

1,800 Former Israeli Generals, Service Members Urge Biden Not to Return to JCPOA

Airline Accused of Discrimination After Hasidic Jews Are Thrown Off Flight for Allegedly Not Wearing Masks

New TV Series Announced About Judo World Champions Saeid Mollaei From Iran and Israel’s Sagi Muki

Court of Arbitration Overturns International Judo Federation’s Ban on Iran Over Discrimination Against Israeli Athletes

Jewish History Proves Jews Are Indigenous to Israel

Erdoğan Again Has His Eyes Set on Jerusalem

IHRA Definition of Antisemitism Becomes a BDS Battleground

US Intelligence, Joe Biden, and the Dilemma of Iran

Can Tesla Conquer Israel Without Storefronts?

Will Fourth Israeli Elections Lead to a Fifth?

March 1, 2021 5:12 pm
0

1,800 Former Israeli Generals, Service Members Urge Biden Not to Return to JCPOA

avatar by Algemeiner Staff and JNS.org

A view of the Natanz uranium enrichment facility 250 km (155 miles) south of the Iranian capital Tehran, March 30, 2005. Photo: REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi

A group of 1,800 retired Israeli generals, officers and Mossad operatives have written a letter to US President Joe Biden urging him not to return to the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.

In the March 1 letter, the group, which goes by the name “Habithonistim,” states that it has watched “with great concern” as the Biden administration seeks to return to the “flawed principles” of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

“From a strict security perspective, [rejoining the accord] represents an existential threat to the Jewish state. It would also work against your administration’s stated goal of stabilizing the Middle East,” states the letter.

“Such [an] action would push Israel and Sunni allies into a dangerous corner and potentially ignite a massive nuclear arms race,” it continues.

Related coverage

March 1, 2021 1:04 pm
0

Can Tesla Conquer Israel Without Storefronts?

CTech - The electric car manufacturer Tesla is entering the Israeli market, but there are no signs that it’s planning...

Former President Donald Trump pulled out of the JCPOA in May 2018, reimposing sanctions and adding even harsh ones on Tehran. Biden has indicated that he wants to rejoin the accord if Iran returns to full compliance, however, Iran has demanded that all sanctions be lifted first.

Habithonistim was founded in 2020 by a group of retired Israeli generals.

The JCPOA, the letter states, granted the Iranian regime a “safe path” to acquiring a large nuclear arsenal. Even those limitations the deal did impose have either expired or will be “sunsetting shortly,” it adds.

“What is needed is not to succumb to the false brinkmanship and nuclear blackmail of Iran, and to use the maximum pressure sanctions to demand Iran accept a more effective deal that will not include sunset clauses, and will guarantee that Iran shall never have the capability to produce nuclear weapons. A deal that dismantles the military nuclear facilities, provides for real inspections anywhere anytime, limits enrichment for a very long time or prevents it and takes care of delivery systems (ballistic missiles),” says the letter.

Habithonistim director IDF Brig. Gen. (res.) Amir Avivi, who initiated the letter, said that those suggesting the JCPOA was beneficial to Israel’s security were “out of touch and politically motivated.”

“Iran must be held accountable for its global aggression and must never be allowed to attain a nuclear bomb,” he added.

The letter concludes by stating: “President Biden, your 40-year history as a public servant has clearly demonstrated that Israel’s security is something you take seriously. The Iranian regime [seems] to be expecting a deal as favorable to them as the original JCPOA. You have a unique opportunity to [disabuse] them of that fallacy by negotiating a deal that protects Israel, the Middle East and the United State of America from an empowered and nuclear-armed Iran.”

The group also sent a copy of the letter to the US State Department.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.