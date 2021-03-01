1,800 Former Israeli Generals, Service Members Urge Biden Not to Return to JCPOA

A group of 1,800 retired Israeli generals, officers and Mossad operatives have written a letter to US President Joe Biden urging him not to return to the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.

In the March 1 letter, the group, which goes by the name “Habithonistim,” states that it has watched “with great concern” as the Biden administration seeks to return to the “flawed principles” of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

“From a strict security perspective, [rejoining the accord] represents an existential threat to the Jewish state. It would also work against your administration’s stated goal of stabilizing the Middle East,” states the letter.

“Such [an] action would push Israel and Sunni allies into a dangerous corner and potentially ignite a massive nuclear arms race,” it continues.

