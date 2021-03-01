Tufts SJP Said to Be Weighing New Options After Withdrawing Controversial Complaint Against Jewish Student

Tufts Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) is weighing new measures after withdrawing a controversial complaint against a Jewish student and other members of the school’s judiciary council over an anti-Israel referendum, The Tufts Daily reported Monday.

Student Max Price was informed Friday that Tufts SJP had dropped its complaint against him and others on the Tufts Community Union Judiciary, which had alleged bias in their handling of a 2020 vote on an anti-Israel referendum. Price, who is Jewish, had called the SJP efforts a campaign of discriminatory harassment.

But on Monday, TCU Parliamentarian Taylor Lewis told the student paper that he believed the student group was not finished.

“I know that SJP is not done pursuing this,” Lewis said. “They’re … talking to administrators and exploring other … resolutions to the issue.”

Tufts SJP did not immediately respond to an Algemeiner request for comment.

The Tufts Daily reported that the group withdrew its anonymous complaint over security and privacy concerns, after the complainants’ names were shared with the respondents for reasons of due process. Tufts SJP had sought Price’s recusal from the referendum process over his alleged “bias,” which the Judiciary declined to do. A closed hearing before the Tufts Community Union Senate had been scheduled for February 28.

Price, in a statement Friday, said that the student group had been “caught” discriminating against him.

“They tried to intimidate the Jewish community into silence, to force Jews to renounce their shared heritage, to exclude Jews from leadership,” he said. “While I am relieved that my Judaism is no longer on trial, this change in course does not absolve SJP of their behavior.”