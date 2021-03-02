Avowed White Supremacist Gets 19 Years in Prison for Synagogue Bomb Plot

JNS.org – A federal court in Denver sentenced Richard Holzer on Friday to 19-and-a-half years in prison for plotting to bomb a historic Colorado synagogue in 2019.

Holzer, 28, an avowed white supremacist, pleaded guilty last year to hate crime charges after an undercover FBI investigation revealed Holzer’s plan to blow up Temple Emanuel in Pueblo, Colo., reported Reuters.

“It is one of the most vulgar … evil crimes that can be committed against an entire group of people,” said US District Judge Raymond Moore in meting out the sentence that the prosecutors had sought.

Moore said that Holzer had planned “to terrorize the Jewish community.”

