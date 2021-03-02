High Court: Reform and Conservative Conversions in Israel Valid for ‘Law of Return’

JNS.org – The Israeli Supreme Court on Monday issued a bombshell ruling that recognized conversions by the Reform and Conservative movements in Israel, therefore enabling Israeli citizenship under the “Law of Return.”

The 8-1 ruling, which ended a 15-year legal battle, effectively overturns the Orthodox monopoly of conversions in Israel, which has long been a point of contention among non-Orthodox streams in the country with several people filing petitions to the court back in 2005.

Israeli justices said that Israeli lawmakers had failed to act on a law regarding non-Orthodox conversions during the intervening 15 years and therefore they decided to act.

“We refrained from issuing a ruling in order to allow the state to advance legislation on the issue,” wrote Justice Dafna Barak-Erez.

