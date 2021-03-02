Israeli Ambassador Tells UN Security Council to ‘Hold the Iranian Regime Responsible’ for Gulf of Oman Blast

Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations filed a letter of complaint to the UN Security Council Tuesday over a recent attack on an Israeli ship in the Gulf of Oman, calling for the body to “hold the Iranian regime responsible for this attack and for destabilizing the region.”

Gilad Erdan, who also serves as the Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations, referred to the “ongoing malign activities of the Iranian regime in the Gulf of Oman, which threaten to destabilize the Middle East and pose a great threat to international peace and security.”

The attack last week struck the Israeli-owned MV Helios Ray vehicle-career, officials have said, tearing holes in both sides of the ship’s hull using limpet mines.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said it was “clear” that Iran was behind the blast, telling Kan radio Monday that he was “determined to fend it off. We are striking at it all over the region.”

The letter from Erdan was sent to Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US Ambassador to the UN who for the month of March is serving as the Security Council’s rotating president, and to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

“This is not the first time Iran has threatened the safety of international shipping and conducting attacks on civilian vessels,” Erdan wrote. “As stated in previous letters to the United Nations Security Council, the State of Israel will take all necessary measures to protect its citizens and its sovereignty. “

Also on Tuesday, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz claimed that the Gulf of Oman attack was an attempt by Iran to improve its position in negotiations over limits on its nuclear program.

Tehran has denied involvement in the attack.