Michigan Professor Fired for Antisemitic, Racist and Homophobic Tweets

Brennan, who once tweeted that COVID-19 “is another Jewish revolution,” according to screenshots obtained by The Torch, wrote in a statement on Feb. 15 that he was “acting out and speaking out of despair caused by a personal crisis involving extremely painful migraines, emf sensitivity and a series of repeated break-ins into my home.”
He said he believed that he was “a targeted individual. I am one of thousands of Americans from all walks of life who claim to be victims of a secret program that harasses people, breaks into their homes, and uses emf along with bio, neuro or nano-technologies to poison and torture their targets.”
In November, Brennan wrote a letter to the Ferris community in which he decried The Torch for “publish[ing] a hit piece attempting to smear me as science denier, racist and antisemite.”
“I am none of those things,” he declared, saying he had a Twitter account that he kept in a locked, private mode where he could “test the boundaries of language and ideas and will sometimes say some things that sound inflammatory or strange.”
“I always delete the most controversial ones within a few hours to a day after typing them. It’s been my way of ‘poking the dragon,’ ” he said.
Addressing the tweets he made about Jews and the “Jewish mafia,” he claimed that the student newspaper failed to mention his undeleted tweets showing his support for the existence of the State of Israel.
“The Holocaust was perpetrated against the Jews in order to highjack their nation and take them hostage. Hitler and the Nazis were the means to this end,” he wrote in the letter, in which he also stated that he does not believe that “middle-class Jews are involved in an international conspiracy, only that a small number of their elites are … Israel and the Jews should not be blamed for the crimes of a small number of mobsters like Jeffrey Epstein or Ghislane Maxwell who used pedophile blackmail to control American politicians.”
In the letter, Brennan further said, “I love and respect Jews just as I do all races, and I pray for Israel, just as I pray for America,” he wrote. “The entire world has fallen under the spell of a satanic, globalist elite. Their end goal is a technocratic, one-world government, where everyone, Jew and gentile, will be microchipped and tracked 24/7.”