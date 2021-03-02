Tuesday, March 2nd | 18 Adar 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Celebs Save Purim with Slapstick Spiel to Benefit Charity

Between Opportunity and Unpredictability: China’s Middle East in the Biden Era

‘Shtisel’ Season 3 to Premiere on Netflix Ahead of Passover With New Cast Members

US Intelligence Report Leaves Saudi Arabia with No Good Geopolitical Choices

Syrian Victims of Chemical Attacks File Case With French Prosecutors

US Focused on ‘Future Conduct’ of Saudi Arabia After Khashoggi Sanctions, Spokesman Says

Israeli Defense Chief Sees ‘Special Security Arrangement’ With Gulf Allies

SpaceX’s Starlink Satellite Internet Is Touching Down in Israel

Turkey Leans on Kosovo to Nix Jerusalem Embassy Plan

Senators Urge Blinken to More Strongly Condemn ICC War Crimes Probe of Israel

March 2, 2021 10:07 am
0

Michigan Professor Fired for Antisemitic, Racist and Homophobic Tweets

avatar by JNS.org

Ferris State University in Michigan. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – A physics professor at a Michigan university was fired on Thursday after being put on administrative leave in November for posting antisemitic, racist and homophobic comments on Twitter.

Thomas Brennan, who taught at Ferris State University in Big Rapids, announced in a tweet on Saturday, “I’ve been officially fired from Ferris [State University].”

The university confirmed the termination but said it had no further comment, reported The Torch, Ferris State’s student newspaper.

When Brennan was put on leave, Ferris State President David L. Eisler said “individually and collectively, we were shocked and outraged by these tweets. They are extremely offensive and run counter to the values of our university … ”

Related coverage

March 2, 2021 11:25 am
0

US Focused on ‘Future Conduct’ of Saudi Arabia After Khashoggi Sanctions, Spokesman Says

The United States is focused on "future conduct" of Saudi Arabia and will expect Riyadh to improve its human rights...

Brennan, who once tweeted that COVID-19 “is another Jewish revolution,” according to screenshots obtained by The Torch, wrote in a statement on Feb. 15 that he was “acting out and speaking out of despair caused by a personal crisis involving extremely painful migraines, emf sensitivity and a series of repeated break-ins into my home.”

He said he believed that he was “a targeted individual. I am one of thousands of Americans from all walks of life who claim to be victims of a secret program that harasses people, breaks into their homes, and uses emf along with bio, neuro or nano-technologies to poison and torture their targets.”

In November, Brennan wrote a letter to the Ferris community in which he decried The Torch for “publish[ing] a hit piece attempting to smear me as science denier, racist and antisemite.”

“I am none of those things,” he declared, saying he had a Twitter account that he kept in a locked, private mode where he could “test the boundaries of language and ideas and will sometimes say some things that sound inflammatory or strange.”

“I always delete the most controversial ones within a few hours to a day after typing them. It’s been my way of ‘poking the dragon,’ ” he said.

Addressing the tweets he made about Jews and the “Jewish mafia,” he claimed that the student newspaper failed to mention his undeleted tweets showing his support for the existence of the State of Israel.

“The Holocaust was perpetrated against the Jews in order to highjack their nation and take them hostage. Hitler and the Nazis were the means to this end,” he wrote in the letter, in which he also stated that he does not believe that “middle-class Jews are involved in an international conspiracy, only that a small number of their elites are …  Israel and the Jews should not be blamed for the crimes of a small number of mobsters like Jeffrey Epstein or Ghislane Maxwell who used pedophile blackmail to control American politicians.”

In the letter, Brennan further said, “I love and respect Jews just as I do all races, and I pray for Israel, just as I pray for America,” he wrote. “The entire world has fallen under the spell of a satanic, globalist elite. Their end goal is a technocratic, one-world government, where everyone, Jew and gentile, will be microchipped and tracked 24/7.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.