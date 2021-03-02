Michigan Professor Fired for Antisemitic, Racist and Homophobic Tweets

JNS.org – A physics professor at a Michigan university was fired on Thursday after being put on administrative leave in November for posting antisemitic, racist and homophobic comments on Twitter.

Thomas Brennan, who taught at Ferris State University in Big Rapids, announced in a tweet on Saturday, “I’ve been officially fired from Ferris [State University].”

The university confirmed the termination but said it had no further comment, reported The Torch, Ferris State’s student newspaper.

When Brennan was put on leave, Ferris State President David L. Eisler said “individually and collectively, we were shocked and outraged by these tweets. They are extremely offensive and run counter to the values of our university … ”

Related coverage US Focused on ‘Future Conduct’ of Saudi Arabia After Khashoggi Sanctions, Spokesman Says The United States is focused on "future conduct" of Saudi Arabia and will expect Riyadh to improve its human rights...