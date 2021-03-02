Tuesday, March 2nd | 18 Adar 5781

March 2, 2021 12:47 pm
0

‘Shtisel’ Season 3 to Premiere on Netflix Ahead of Passover With New Cast Members

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

(From left) Kive (Michael Aloni), Shulem (Dovale Glickman) and Nuchem (Sasson Gabay) in a scene from season 3 of “Shtisel.” Photo: Courtesy of yes Studios.

Season 3 of the Israeli drama series “Shtisel” will premiere on Netflix on March 25 just ahead of Passover, Israel’s yes Studios announced on Tuesday.

The third season will also be the first to be branded as a Netflix Original. It recently finished airing on Israel’s yes TV, the show’s producer and broadcaster.

The international hit series follows the ultra-Orthodox Shtisel family living in Jerusalem who deal with loss, love and the daily struggles of life. The third season picks up four years after the events of season 2 and consists of 9 episodes. Production started and finished after Israel’s first COVID-19 lockdown, and was filmed throughout Israel and Jerusalem.

“This season was made possible thanks to the love and support we received from fans and viewers throughout the world. We are thrilled to be able to bring the Shtisel family to the warm embrace of global audiences in time for Passover,” said “Shtisel” producer Dikla Barkai in a press release.

The series stars Dov Glickman, Michael Aloni, Neta Riskin, Sasson Gabai, Zohar Strauss and Shira Haas, the first Israeli
actress to be nominated for both a Emmy and a Golden Globe Award for her role in another Netflix series, “Unorthodox.” Season 3 of “Shtisel” will also introduce new characters played by Reef Neeman and Daniella Kertesz.

“Shtisel” has won a total of 10 Israeli TV Academy Awards, including Best Drama Series, Best Direction, Best Actor and Best Actress for Glickman and Riskin, respectively. The show was created and written by Ori Elon and Yehonatan Indursky, and directed by Alon Zingman.

Watch the trailer for “Shtisel” season 3 below.

