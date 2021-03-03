Wednesday, March 3rd | 19 Adar 5781

March 3, 2021 10:13 am
Elbit Wins $300 Million Contract in Asia for Hermes Drone

avatar by Israel Hayom / JNS.org

The logo of the Israeli defense electronics firm Elbit Systems is seen at its offices, in Haifa, Israel, Feb. 26, 2017. Photo: Reuters / Baz Ratner / File.

JNS.org – Israel’s Elbit Systems announced on Monday that it has been awarded a contract worth about $300 million to supply Hermes 900 Unmanned Aircraft Systems to an unnamed country in Asia. The contract will be fulfilled over five years.

In a press release, Elbit said it will supply its Asian client with Hermes 900 UAS and associated systems, and will also provide maintenance and support services.

The Hermes 900 UAS has so far been sold to 12 countries—a testament to its competitive edge and technological sophistication, the defense contractor said.

Elbit Systems President and CEO Bezhalel Machlis said, “There is a continuous demand for integrating unmanned systems to cope with a growing variety of operational needs. Our operational portfolio of autonomous capabilities, in all domains of operation, positions us competitively to address these needs.”

