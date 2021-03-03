Wednesday, March 3rd | 19 Adar 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

US Says Israel-Saudi Peace Still a Goal, But Riyadh Must Respect American Values

France’s Macron Tells Iran ‘Clear Gestures’ Needed to Revive Nuclear Deal

Israeli Ambassador Tells UN Security Council to ‘Hold the Iranian Regime Responsible’ for Gulf of Oman Blast

Australian Island State of Tasmania to Build New Holocaust Commemoration Center

‘Not Vaccinated:’ French COVID-19 Demonstration Draws Ire for Appropriation of Holocaust Symbol

Far-Left Jewish Group IfNotNow Holds Rally Against Biden Course on Antisemitism, Claims It ‘Won’t Keep Us Safe’

‘I’ve Lost Count,’ Says Owner of Amsterdam Kosher Restaurant After Latest Antisemitic Vandalism

‘Nurses’ and the Danger of Mainstreaming Antisemitism

New York Dems’ BDS Debate Shows the Power of the Woke Left

The Senate’s Role in Military and International Affairs

March 3, 2021 10:06 am
0

US Says Israel-Saudi Peace Still a Goal, But Riyadh Must Respect American Values

avatar by JNS.org

US State Department spokesperson Ned Price holds the daily press briefing in Washington, DC, on Feb. 2, 2021. Photo: US State Department Photo by Ron Przysucha.

JNS.org – Facilitating peace between Israel and Saudi Arabia is a goal of the United States, but it can only happen in the context of the new terms the Biden administration has laid out for its relationship with Riyadh, said US State Department spokesman Ned Price on Monday.

Speaking at a press conference, Price stated that the United States is “recalibrating,” not rupturing, its relationship with Saudi Arabia.

“It requires continued progress and reforms to ensure that this important partnership rests on strong fundamentals and continues to advance our shared objectives in the Middle East,” he said.

The United States, he continued, seeks to accomplish “a great deal” with the Saudis: “To end the war in Yemen and ease Yemen’s humanitarian crisis; to use our leadership to forge ties across the region’s most bitter divide, whether that’s finding the way back from the brink of war with Iran into a meaningful regional dialogue or forging a historic peace with Israel; to help young Saudis open their society to connect to the world, to seize their full potential and to build ties with Americans.”

Related coverage

March 3, 2021 9:56 am
0

France’s Macron Tells Iran ‘Clear Gestures’ Needed to Revive Nuclear Deal

French President Emmanuel Macron told Iranian President Hassan Rouhani that Tehran must make clear and immediate gestures to allow dialogue to resume...

But, he added, “we can only address these many important challenges in a partnership with Saudi Arabia that respects America’s values.”

“Looking ahead, Saudi actions will determine how much of this ambitious shared positive agenda we can achieve,” he said. “In all that we do, US policy toward Saudi Arabia will be guided by and founded on America’s foundational values.”

Price said that “from the start, this administration sent a frank message to Saudi leaders. We seek a partnership that reflects our important work together and our shared interests and priorities, but also one conducted with greater transparency, responsibility and accord with America’s values.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.