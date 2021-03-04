FBI Seizes White Supremacist Who Trolled Jews and Blacks Online Dressed as Batman Villain

FBI agents have arrested a Florida-based white supremacist who openly boasted of his desire to “gas” Jews and promoted ugly stereotypes of Black people on social media.

Federal agents swooped on a residence in Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday where they took 32-year-old Paul Miller — a New Jersey native described by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) as a “volatile white supremacist-accelerationist” — into custody.

Miller’s online antics included trolling users of chat platforms while dressed up as either The Joker or The Riddler characters from the Batman comic.

According to the ADL, Miller told several users: “Riddle me this before you go. I’m loud and obnoxious. I like music that rhythms. I’m a fraction of the population but commit half the crimes. What am I? I’m a [racial slur].”

Related coverage ‘Ridiculous’ BBC Debate on Whether Jews Count as Ethnic Minority Was Insult to Community, Says Algemeiner Editor-in-Chief A recent BBC panel debate on whether Jews are an ethnic minority was a "ridiculous" affront to the Jewish community,...

In another video, Miller claimed to be amassing an “army” and threatened to “gas Jews.”

Miller amassed thousands of followers on social media platforms such as DLive, Twitch and Bitwave.Tv, where he streamed racist and antisemitic content.

His Telegram page, where he uses the nomenclature “Gypsy Crusader,” hosts a daily stream of racist and antisemitic content for more than 42,000 followers.

Miller posted a selfie last month with the caption, “It’s a white power kinda day.”

On Tuesday, a message was posted to his Telegram page asking for donations that will go towards Miller’s “extensive future legal fees.”

One of Miller’s neighbors who witnessed his arrest said he thought that the white supremacist had been storing guns at his home in Florida, where he moved only recently.

“We saw him come outside. They took him out of the house and were walking him around and they ended up taking him back and took him away and everyone was all in uniform,” the neighbor told broadcaster WTVJ.

“We started seeing them come outside with boxes. One box definitely looked like either a shotgun on the front or an AK,” the neighbor said.