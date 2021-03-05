Friday, March 5th | 21 Adar 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Zarif: Iran Will Soon Offer ‘Constructive’ Plan on Nuclear Negotiations

New Kippahs Hand-Made in Bahrain Mark Surge in Visitors to Gulf’s Oldest Jewish Community

Parshat Ki Tissa and the Meaning of Jewish Community

Fury as South African Chief Justice Is Ordered to Apologize for Pro-Israel Comments

Syria’s Humanitarian Crisis Is a Trauma on the World’s Conscience

Why Judaism — and the World — Needs a Messianic Vision

Understanding Jewish Indigeneity to Israel

UN Says Palestinians Waste 33% of Their Water

NBA Legend Charles Barkley Jokes About Losing Weight for the Hora at His Daughter’s Jewish Wedding

Pope Francis Embarks on Risky, Historic Iraq Tour

March 5, 2021 12:22 pm
0

Fury as South African Chief Justice Is Ordered to Apologize for Pro-Israel Comments

avatar by Ben Cohen

South Africa’s Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng is seen at the Constitutional Court in Johannesburg. Photo: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko.

South Africa’s chief justice has been ordered by a judicial oversight committee to apologize publicly for criticisms he made last year of his government’s hostile stance toward the State of Israel.

On Thursday, South Africa’s Judicial Service Commission (JSC) — which investigates complaints made against judges — found Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng guilty of misconduct for comments made at an online seminar in June 2020, in which he appeared alongside South Africa’s Chief Rabbi, Warren Goldstein. Mogoeng invoked his Christian faith as the reason for his “love” of Israel, criticizing the South African government for maintaining close diplomatic ties with the country’s former colonizers while frequently attacking the Jewish state.

“Did Israel take away our land or the land of Africa? Did Israel take our mineral wealth? We’ve got to move from a position of principle here,” Mogoeng declared at one point during the seminar, which was hosted by the Jerusalem Post newspaper.

In the days that followed the seminar, Mogoeng remained defiant in the face of strident condemnation of his support for Israel.

Related coverage

March 5, 2021 10:00 am
0

Watchdog Group Calls on Congressman to Apologize for Joining Extremist’s Event

JNS.org - The Jewish watchdog group StandWithUs called on Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) to apologize for being the keynote speaker...

“Even if 50 million people were to march every day for 10 years for me to do so, I would not apologize,” he told local media outlets on July 6, 2020. “If I perish, I perish.”

The JSC’s decision followed three complaints against Mogoeng lodged by three pro-Palestinian organizations, including the South Africa BDS Coalition, which advocates a complete boycott of Israel and supports the goal of eliminating the Jewish state.

The committee summarily rejected the argument that Mogoeng’s comments were protected by constitutional guarantees of freedom of worship. The chief justice had quoted several passages from the Bible before telling the seminar, “I cannot as a Christian do anything other than love and pray for Israel, because I know hatred for Israel by me can only attract unprecedented curses upon our nation.”

The JCC answered that “The respondent Chief Justice and all Christians are free to practice their belief within the confines of the Constitution and the law. They, however, like all other citizens, must also observe the lawful restrictions of their chosen profession.”

Mogoeng has been instructed to read out a three-paragraph text drafted by the JCC as his apology. The text contains “unconditional apologies” for his remarks at the seminar as well as his subsequent comment that “50 million people” could not force him to apologize.

In a statement of solidarity with Mogoeng, advocacy organization South African Friends of Israel (SAFI) declared, “Hands Off Chief Justice, Hands Off.”

The ruling against Mogoeng was “a form of institutional cancel culture against judges who publicly express the Christian beliefs that underpin their support for Israel and peace,” Bafana Modise — a spokesperson for SAFI — said in a statement on Friday.

Modise emphasized that SAFI “strongly protests the decision from the JSC. It cannot be that a few small but noisy and extremist groups have the last say on the beliefs and views of peace-loving South Africans.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.