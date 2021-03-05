Iran Reports Thwarted Plane Hijacking Plot

i24 News – Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) reported on Friday a thwarted plane hijacking plot, as cited by the Associated Press.

The purported attack targeting a passenger jet took place on Thursday, the IRGC said on its website.

The jet in question — an Iran Air Fokker 100 on a flight from Ahvaz in the south to Mashhad, in the country’s northwest, made an emergency landing in the city of Isfahan, the Guards said.

Iran did not identify the purported hijacker but said the attacker was trying to set the jet for the southern Persian Gulf shoreline — a wording that can refer to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

Related coverage ‘Where Are the Jews?’: As Pope Visits Birthplace of Abraham, Chronicler of Mosul Calls for ‘Recognition’ of Jewish Heritage On Friday, Pope Francis began an historic three-day visit to Iraq, his first foreign trip since the start of the...

All three kingdoms see Iran as a key regional rival and threat, with the UAE and Bahrain recently normalizing their relations with Israel.

The Guards said there were no casualties in the incident, without shedding more light on the exact circumstances of the attack.