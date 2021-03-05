Friday, March 5th | 21 Adar 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Iran Reports Thwarted Plane Hijacking Plot

‘Where Are the Jews?’: As Pope Visits Birthplace of Abraham, Chronicler of Mosul Calls for ‘Recognition’ of Jewish Heritage

Security Guards at French Jewish School Praised for Apprehending Suspected Knife Attacker

Zarif: Iran Will Soon Offer ‘Constructive’ Plan on Nuclear Negotiations

New Kippahs Hand-Made in Bahrain Mark Surge in Visitors to Gulf’s Oldest Jewish Community

Parshat Ki Tissa and the Meaning of Jewish Community

Fury as South African Chief Justice Is Ordered to Apologize for Pro-Israel Comments

Syria’s Humanitarian Crisis Is a Trauma on the World’s Conscience

Why Judaism — and the World — Needs a Messianic Vision

Understanding Jewish Indigeneity to Israel

March 5, 2021 5:45 pm
0

Iran Reports Thwarted Plane Hijacking Plot

avatar by i24 News

An IranAir Airbus A320 aircraft parks after landing at Belgrade’s Nikola Tesla Airport, Serbia, March 13, 2018. Photo: REUTERS/Marko Djurica/File Photo.

i24 News – Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) reported on Friday a thwarted plane hijacking plot, as cited by the Associated Press.

The purported attack targeting a passenger jet took place on Thursday, the IRGC said on its website.

The jet in question — an Iran Air Fokker 100 on a flight from Ahvaz in the south to Mashhad, in the country’s northwest, made an emergency landing in the city of Isfahan, the Guards said.

Iran did not identify the purported hijacker but said the attacker was trying to set the jet for the southern Persian Gulf shoreline — a wording that can refer to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

Related coverage

March 5, 2021 5:39 pm
0

‘Where Are the Jews?’: As Pope Visits Birthplace of Abraham, Chronicler of Mosul Calls for ‘Recognition’ of Jewish Heritage

On Friday, Pope Francis began an historic three-day visit to Iraq, his first foreign trip since the start of the...

All three kingdoms see Iran as a key regional rival and threat, with the UAE and Bahrain recently normalizing their relations with Israel.

The Guards said there were no casualties in the incident, without shedding more light on the exact circumstances of the attack.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.