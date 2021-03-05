Friday, March 5th | 21 Adar 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Zarif: Iran Will Soon Offer ‘Constructive’ Plan on Nuclear Negotiations

New Kippahs Hand-Made in Bahrain Mark Surge in Visitors to Gulf’s Oldest Jewish Community

Parshat Ki Tissa and the Meaning of Jewish Community

Fury as South African Chief Justice is Ordered to Apologize for Pro-Israel Comments

Syria’s Humanitarian Crisis Is a Trauma on the World’s Conscience

Why Judaism — and the World — Needs a Messianic Vision

Understanding Jewish Indigeneity to Israel

UN Says Palestinians Waste 33% of Their Water

NBA Legend Charles Barkley Jokes About Losing Weight for the Hora at His Daughter’s Jewish Wedding

Pope Francis Embarks on Risky, Historic Iraq Tour

March 5, 2021 1:46 pm
0

Zarif: Iran Will Soon Offer ‘Constructive’ Plan on Nuclear Negotiations

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif speaks at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon August 14, 2020. Photo: Dalati Nohra/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

Iran will soon present a “constructive” plan of action, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Friday, after European sources said Tehran gave positive signs about opening informal talks about its nuclear program.

“As Iran‘s FM (foreign minister) & chief nuclear negotiator, I will shortly present our constructive concrete plan of action — through proper diplomatic channels,” Zarif said on Twitter.

A French diplomatic source and another European source said on Thursday that Iran had given encouraging signs in recent days about opening the informal talks after European powers scrapped plans to criticize Tehran at the UN nuclear watchdog.

Iran has so far refused to take part in a meeting brokered by the European Union between world powers and the United States on reviving its 2015 nuclear deal.

Related coverage

March 5, 2021 10:50 am
0

Pope Francis Embarks on Risky, Historic Iraq Tour

Pope Francis embarked on Friday on the first ever papal visit to Iraq, his riskiest trip since his election in...

Iran‘s nuclear policy is decided by the country’s top authority, supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and not the president or the government.

Tehran and Washington have been locked in a standoff over who should move first to revive Iran’s nuclear deal, after US President Donald Trump withdrew from the accord in 2018.

Britain, France and Germany decided to pause the submission of a resolution critical of Iran at the International Atomic Energy Agency on Thursday to not harm the prospects for diplomacy, after what they said were concessions gained from Iran. 

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.