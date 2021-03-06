Saturday, March 6th | 22 Adar 5781

March 6, 2021 10:44 am
Saudi Arabia Eases Some Coronavirus-Related Restrictions

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Social distancing markers are seen on the floor as Muslims perform Umrah at the Grand Mosque after Saudi authorities ease coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, October 4, 2020. Photo: REUTERS/Marwa Rashad

Saudi Arabia said on Saturday it will ease coronavirus-related restrictions on entertainment and events and reopen cinemas, gyms and sports centers starting March 7, the state news agency reported, citing a source in the ministry of interior.

Authorities will increase inspection campaigns to ensure adherence to remaining measures such as restricting the number of gatherings in social events to 20 people only.

