Sunday, March 7th | 24 Adar 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

British Judge Rules Jewish Disabled Teenager’s Human Rights Violated by Plan for Care in Non-Jewish Home

Yamina Party Head Bennett Predicts Solid Right-Wing Majority After Election This Month

Israeli Air Force Jets Escort US B-52 Bombers Through Israeli Airspace to ‘Deter Aggression’

The New York Times’ ‘Occupation’ Obsession

Saudi-Led Coalition Launches Air Strikes on Yemeni Capital After Foiling Drone Attacks

‘Peace More Powerful Than War,’ Pope Francis Says in Iraq’s Ruined City of Mosul

Iran Releases British-Iranian Aid Worker Zaghari-Ratcliffe From House Arrest but Court Summons Looms

Abbas Battles Fatah Party Discord Ahead of Palestinian Elections

We’re Almost Done With COVID Curbs, Netanyahu Says as Israel Reopens Restaurants

Advertisers to Lose $35 Billion in 2021 to Click Fraud, Israeli Cyber Company Predicts

March 7, 2021 7:33 pm
0

British Judge Rules Jewish Disabled Teenager’s Human Rights Violated by Plan for Care in Non-Jewish Home

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Manchester, UK Town Hall. Photo: Wikimedia Commons / Parrot of Doom

A British judge has ruled that the human rights of a disabled Jewish teenager were violated when he was offered care in a non-Jewish residential home by the Manchester City Council.

The BBC reported that Judge Stephen Davies ruled that if the teenager were to be placed in a non-Jewish home there would be “significant interference” with his “religious freedom and his family and private life.”

This, Davies said, “cannot be necessary” for the protection of the teenager’s health, particularly with alternatives available, such placing him in a Jewish home in London or “through the provision of support staff at home.”

The teenager lives in a Haredi community in Manchester, and his family was concerned that he would not be able to practice Judaism in a non-Jewish home.

The Manchester City Council had argued that its plans for the teenager’s care would have allowed him to “manifest his faith as far as was considered practicable.”

The plan would have placed the teenager in the home for 12 weeks, including the Passover holiday.

The Council also said that kosher food would have been provided, although with supervision by a mashgiach to uphold kosher guidelines only on Shabbat, rather than every meal.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.