Monday, March 8th | 24 Adar 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Muslim-Owned Restaurant in Germany Once Targeted by Neo-Nazi in Yom Kippur Shooting Rescued from Bankruptcy by Jewish Community Campaign

‘Saturday Night Live’ Exhibits Zionophobia

The Palestinians Are in for a Hague Hangover

Abbas Pulls Out the Stops to Neutralize Rival Mohammed Dahlan

Will We Miss Anything After We Leave Our Pandemic Cocoons?

Biden’s First Unforced Blunder

An American Turncoat and Iranian Espionage

Macron is Right; Islamo-Leftism Is a Threat

Attack on Israeli Vessel Was Iranian Retaliation for Secret Operation, Says Official

Antisemitism and Anti-Zionism at Syracuse University

March 8, 2021 11:52 am
0

Israel, Cyprus, Greece to Link Electricity in World’s Longest Undersea Power Cable

avatar by i24 News

Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attend the signing of a deal by Cypriot Energy Minister Yiorgos Lakkotrypis, Greek Energy Greek Energy Minister Kostis Hatzidakis and Israeli Energy and Water Minister Yuval Steinitz, to build the EastMed subsea pipeline to carry natural gas from the eastern Mediterranean to Europe, at the Zappeion Hall in Athens, Greece, Jan. 2, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Alkis Konstantinidis.

i24 News – Israel, Cyprus, and Greece on Monday signed an initial agreement on laying the world’s longest undersea power cable linking their electricity grids.

The memorandum of understanding on the 745-mile EuroAsia Interconnector was signed in Nicosia by Cyprus Energy Minister Natasa Pilides and her Israeli counterpart Yuval Steinitz, while Greece’s Kostas Skrekas joined them by videoconference.

The three ministers, in a joint statement, said they agreed “to promote cooperation to examine the possibility of planning, as well as the potential development and implementation of the project.”

It was a “major step forward” in integrating renewable energy sources, they said, without giving cost estimates.

Steinitz said it would allow Israel “to receive electricity backing from the power grids of the European continent in times of emergency and … significantly increase reliance on solar power generation.”

The project aims to connect the electricity grids of Israel, Cyprus, and Crete in Greece through a 2,000-megawatt undersea cable.

The first phase is expected to be operational by 2025, linking the three countries to energy grids in Asia and Europe, said Pilides.

The European Commission had acknowledged it as a key “Project of Common Interest,” making it eligible for EU financing.

The power cable would boost “energy security” for Europe and end the isolation of Cyprus as the only non-interconnected EU member state.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.