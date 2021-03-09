Tuesday, March 9th | 25 Adar 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters Urges Stevie Wonder to Turn Down Israel’s Wolf Prize

Pope Francis and Part Two of the Abraham Accords

Arab-American Comedian Roundly Condemned After Posting Video Showing Him Harassing Jewish Shoppers at Kosher Market

Will Biden’s Moves Bring the Saudis Closer to Israel?

Palestinian Prime Minister: PA Will Aid ICC War Crimes Investigation Against Israel

‘New York Times’ Covers Up for a Terrorist—And Smears Golda for Good Measure

The Missed Opportunity for Accord Among the Children of Abraham

Analyzing Israel’s Multifaceted Power

Tufts Dental Student Disavows Anti-Semitic tweets, Put on ‘Ex-Canary’ Page

Hamas Goes Through Election Motions as It Awaits Possible West Bank Chaos

March 9, 2021 11:11 am
0

Egypt: Education Ministry Approves Teaching of Judaism in Schools for First Time Ever

avatar by i24 News

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi attends the Arab summit in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, May 31, 2019. Photo: REUTERS/Hamad l Mohammed/File Photo.

i24 News – Egypt’s Education Ministry recently approved the teaching of a new school subject: religious values ​​and verses that have the same meaning in the three Abrahamic religions — Judaism, Christianity, and Islam, according to Al-Monitor.

The decision, which Egypt’s parliament commended, will permit Egyptian students to study verses from Jewish texts for the first time.

“The Education Ministry’s approval of the subject of religious values ​​shared between the divine religions expresses the state’s keenness to spread the values ​​of tolerance and fraternity,” declared Kamal Amer, head of parliamentary defense and the National Security Committee in the Egyptian Parliament

The three religions “include common values ​​that students must study to be able to confront the extremist and takfirist [apostasy defying] ideas that backward groups are working on to spread in society,” Amer maintained.

Related coverage

March 9, 2021 2:26 pm
0

Palestinian Prime Minister: PA Will Aid ICC War Crimes Investigation Against Israel

Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said Tuesday that the PA will collaborate with the International Criminal Court’s investigation into...

“President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is keen to teach youth the values ​​of respect for others, tolerance, and rejection of fanaticism and extremism,” he added.

Farid el-Bayadi, a member of the Defense and National Security Committee and author of the proposal, said that it was an important step to spread “principles and values” that could stand against extremism and hatred.

He also called for the removal of religious text from subjects that do not ordinarily have much connection with them, such as Arabic, history, and geography, arguing that it was dangerous because they could too easily be hijacked for extremist purposes.

The ministry refuted as “rumor and speculation” that the teaching of Quranic verses and hadiths (a record of teachings or sayings of the Prophet Muhammad not enshrined in the Qur’an) would not be removed from school curricula.

Egypt’s move follows that of Morocco — with which Israel signed a normalization deal as part of the Abraham Accords — which in December announced that it would teach Jewish history and culture in its schools for the first time.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.