Palestinian Prime Minister: PA Will Aid ICC War Crimes Investigation Against Israel

March 9, 2021 2:26 pm
0

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

Palestinian Authority (PA) Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh gestures during an interview with Reuters, in his office in the West Bank city of Ramallah, June 27, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Raneen Sawafta.

Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said Tuesday that the PA will collaborate with the International Criminal Court’s investigation into alleged Israeli war crimes.

Kan reported that Shtayyeh said the PA will hand over all documents necessary to aid the ICC in its investigation and promote war crimes charges against Israel.

Shtayyeh hailed the ICC’s decision to open an investigation, predicting that it would bring war criminals to justice and that none of them would escape.

Last week, Israel reportedly sent messages to the PA saying that Israel would not undertake any political initiatives or confidence-building measures if the Palestinians collaborate with the court.

Palestinian sources said that it had been made clear to them that there will be consequences if they do so, and that Israel is considering its options.

According to a translation by MEMRI, Shtayyeh told official PA TV on March 1 that the PA could also take American companies to court for collaboration in alleged Israeli war crimes.

“If Israel is indicted, all the parties involved in the Israeli actions against the Palestinians will also be indicted,” he said. “This means that we can also take the American companies and organizations that support Israel to court.”

