March 9, 2021 12:57 pm
Tufts Dental Student Disavows Anti-Semitic tweets, Put on ‘Ex-Canary’ Page

Eaton Hall at Tufts University. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – Canary Mission, an organization that documents antisemitic individuals and organizations on North American college campuses, has removed the profile of a Tuft’s dental student who had for years tweeted virulent antisemitism and called for violence against Israelis and Zionists.

The organization said that after a “lengthy process,” Adam Elayan will now be featured on their “Ex-Canary” page due to the changes he has gone through since writing the tweets between 2012 and 2015. The Ex-Canary page is designed for individuals who have “shown moral courage to recognize their earlier mistakes, embracing tolerance and coexistence — despite social pressure from their peers,” according to the organization.

One crucial question it had for Elayan was what he meant by “antisemitism.”

“He confirmed that he meant the IHRA definition. After receiving his answer and being satisfied by the discussions he held with StandWithUs, it was appropriate to remove him from Canary Mission,” the organization said in a statement released on the JNS Wire on Monday.

