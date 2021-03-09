Tuesday, March 9th | 25 Adar 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Utah Becomes Latest US State to Pass Anti-BDS Legislation

Hungarian, Czech Premiers to Meet Israeli PM on Pandemic Strategy

Uproar in Indianapolis as Local Celebrity Chef Recycles Medieval Anti-Jewish Blood Libel in ‘Joke’ on Instagram

UCL President Says School Would Defend Right to Invite a Holocaust Denier, While Ensuring That Jewish Students Were ‘Looked After’

Iran Enriching With New Set of Advanced Machines at Natanz: IAEA

Report: India Believes Iranian Quds Force Behind Bomb at Israeli Embassy in Delhi

Antisemitism and Anti-Zionism at Syracuse University

Mohammad Shtayyeh, BDS, and the Antisemitic Circle of the ICC

Muslim-Owned Restaurant in Germany Once Targeted by Neo-Nazi in Yom Kippur Shooting Rescued From Bankruptcy by Jewish Community Campaign

‘Saturday Night Live’ Exhibits Zionophobia

March 9, 2021 9:49 am
0

Utah Becomes Latest US State to Pass Anti-BDS Legislation

avatar by JNS.org

Utah State Capitol. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – Utah has become the latest US state to pass legislation targeting the anti-Israel BDS movement.

The bill sponsored by Utah State Sen. Daniel Hemmert and State Rep. Joel Ferry, known as the Anti-Boycott Israel Amendments, prohibits a government entity from contracting with a person that boycotts the State of Israel.

The legislation was welcomed by Christians United for Israel (CUFI), which supported the measure.

“I believe the passage of S.B. 186 is essential to demonstrate Utah’s continued support of Israel’s rights as a nation to engage in free trade without the unwarranted attempts to do damage to its economy. Israel is the US’s best friend in the region and we should stand with her as opportunities allow,” said CUFI Utah State Director Craig McCune, senior pastor at New Creation Church in the city of Sandy.

Related coverage

March 9, 2021 9:42 am
0

Hungarian, Czech Premiers to Meet Israeli PM on Pandemic Strategy

The Hungarian and Czech prime ministers will meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday to discuss policies to fight COVID-19...

To date, 32 states have adopted laws, executive orders and/or resolutions designed to discourage boycotts against Israel.

The bill will now head to Gov. Spencer Cox, who is expected to sign it into law.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.