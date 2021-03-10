Wednesday, March 10th | 26 Adar 5781

March 10, 2021 10:05 am
Report: Returning to Original 2015 Iran Nuclear Deal Would be ‘Nearly Impossible’

US President-elect Barack Obama and Vice President-elect Joe Biden wave to supporters at Obama’s election night rally after being declared the winner of the 2008 presidential election, in Chicago, Illinois, Nov. 4, 2008. Photo: Reuters / Jim Bourg / File.

JNS.org – A new report by the Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA) details how it would nearly impossible both politically and technically for the Biden administration to return to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA.

According to the report “No going back now: The case against returning to the JCPOA,” Iran has violated the original agreement to such an extent that “simply abiding by the letter of the JCPOA would leave Iran with too advanced a nuclear program for the United States to accept, and too many economic constraints for Tehran to abide.”

“This creates the possibility of an untenable ‘more for less’ interim outcome in which the United States tries to get back to the original nuclear agreement by giving up too many sanctions in exchange for too few nuclear concessions from Tehran,” it said.

The report listed several technical, political and strategic hurdles that would likely make it impossible to return to the deal. Among them is the fact that it would take Iran several months to reverse its violations of the JCPOA, including uninstalling centrifuges, and diluting and cutting its enriched uranium stockpile. Iran has also taken several actions to expand its nuclear infrastructure beyond what was considered in the agreement, such as experimenting with advanced centrifuges and building new underground facilities.

