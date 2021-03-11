Thursday, March 11th | 27 Adar 5781

March 11, 2021 1:44 pm
0

Terrorists Who Murdered Fogel Family in 2011 Attack to Receive 50% Raise in Payments from Palestinian Authority: NGO

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Ehud, Ruth, Yoav, Elad, and Hadas Fogel, who were murdered by Palestinian terrorists in the West Bank settlement of Itamar on March 11, 2011. Photo: CIF Watch.

The Palestinian terrorists who committed the infamous 2011 murders of five members of the Fogel family will receive a 50% raise in the funds paid to them by the Palestinian Authority, according to the NGO Palestinian Media Watch.

Ehud Fogel, 36; his wife Ruth, 35; and their three children Yoav, 11; Elad, 4; and three-month-old Hadas were all murdered by teenage terrorists Hakim Awad and Amjad Awad on March 11, 2011 at their home in the West Bank settlement of Itamar.

The circumstances of the killings were so heinous that they were condemned worldwide, including by the PA itself. A survey revealed that two-thirds of Palestinians opposed the attack.

The Awads have been serving life sentences in Israeli prisons since their conviction.

According to Palestinian Media Watch, the Awads have been receiving $1,203 per month under what it calls the PA’s “pay-to-slay” policy, which gives salaries to imprisoned terrorists and their families. The policy has been criticized as incentivizing terrorism.

The Awads will be receiving a 50% raise, the group claimed, amounting to $1,806. Each of the killers, it said, has so far received over $100,000 in total since their imprisonment.

