Israeli Study Finds Vaccinated Mothers Pass Coronavirus Antibodies to Newborns

JNS.org

A woman receives a vaccination against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as Israel continues its national vaccination drive, during a third national COVID lockdown, at a Maccabi Healthcare Services branch in Ashdod, Israel December 29, 2020. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

JNS.org – A new Israeli study found that breastfeeding mothers vaccinated against the coronavirus are able to pass on antibodies to their babies through breast milk.

“Encouraging data shows that vaccinating nursing mothers promotes the production of important antibodies in breast milk, thereby protecting their babies from disease,” stated the new study conducted by Tel Aviv University and the Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov Hospital), according to i24 News.

The study was aimed at discovering whether the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine could produce antibodies in mothers who nursed and analyzing the level of protection they could potentially pass on to their infants.

The research, which took place from January to February on a very small sample of 10 vaccinated women, discovered an increase in antibodies in the blood and in breast milk 14 days after the first vaccine shot and seven days after the second.

The research also found that the antibodies in breast milk could possibly counter COVID-19.

