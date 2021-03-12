Friday, March 12th | 28 Adar 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Montreal Police Arrest Man in Connection With Desecration of Synagogue

On 10th Anniversary of Syrian Uprising, US Holocaust Museum Calls Out International ‘Failure’ to Apply ‘Never Again’ Principle

South Africa’s Zulu King Remembered as ‘True Friend’ to Israel

French Jews Remember Anniversary of 2012 Terror Attacks That Culminated in Massacre at Jewish School

Iranian Ship Hit in Attack in Mediterranean, State-Run Company Says

Jewish Groups Charge Grammy Awards With ‘Insensitivity’ for Featuring Farrakhan Supporter Tamika Mallory

A Rabbi Becomes an American Citizen

Mr. Cohen of Ballachulish Ferry

Is the Biden Administration Planning on Violating the Taylor Force Act?

US Repeats It Will Not Offer Iran Unilateral Incentives for Talks

March 12, 2021 3:59 pm
0

Montreal Police Arrest Man in Connection With Desecration of Synagogue

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Desecrated Torah scrolls at the Congregation Sepharde Kol Yehouda Synagogue in Montreal. Photo: B’nai Brith Canada

Canadian Jews expressed relief this week after police in Montreal arrested a man in connection with the desecration of a synagogue in the city last year.

In a statement on Thursday, B’nai Brith Canada said it had been informed by Montreal police that the man, named as Patrice Belley-Gervais, was arrested on Thursday and appeared in court. His next court date is set for April 30, and he is facing one charge of breaking and entering.

After a lengthy closure due to COVID-19 restrictions, congregants entering the Congregation Sepharde Kol Yehouda in Côte Saint-Luc on May 27, 2020 found that the small institution had been ransacked, with some religious items, including Torah scrolls, dumped on the floor, and others stuffed into toilets.

“Some of these items are considered extremely sacred in Judaism, to the extent that they are typically buried in a cemetery rather than disposed of in any other manner,” B’nai Brith noted.

Related coverage

March 12, 2021 3:54 pm
0

On 10th Anniversary of Syrian Uprising, US Holocaust Museum Calls Out International ‘Failure’ to Apply ‘Never Again’ Principle

In a sharply-worded statement to mark the tenth anniversary of the uprising against Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad, the United States...

The organization’s CEO, Michael Mostyn, expressed gratitude to the police for making the arrest.

“We are thankful and relieved that a suspect has been arrested in connection with this deplorable incident,”  Mostyn said. “The wanton desecration of places of worship must carry consequences, regardless of motivation.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.