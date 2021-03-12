MyHeritage Genealogy Website Adds Millions of Lithuanian Jewish Records

JNS.org – The Israeli genealogy website MyHeritage announced on Tuesday that several millions of Lithuanian Jewish historical records have been added to the website’s database as part of its partnership with a US nonprofit organization.

LitvakSIG is the primary online genealogy resource site for Lithuanian Jews, also known as Litvaks. The records in the collection now published by MyHeritage were originally translated and indexed by LitvakSIG and represent almost all of LitvakSIG’s body of work over more than 20 years.

The Lithuanian Jewish records are currently searchable for free on the MyHeritage platform; however, a subscription is required to view the full records and access record matches.

MyHeritage, the world’s leading platform for discovering family history, has billions of historical records and family-tree profiles. It also has one of the largest consumer DNA databases with 4.8 million customers.

Related coverage French Jews Remember Anniversary of 2012 Terror Attacks That Culminated in Massacre at Jewish School France on Thursday began commemorations for the ninth anniversary of a devastating Islamist terror spree that claimed the lives of...