Friday, March 12th | 28 Adar 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

French Jews Remember Anniversary of 2012 Terror Attacks That Culminated in Massacre at Jewish School

Iranian Ship Hit in Attack in Mediterranean, State-Run Company Says

Jewish Groups Charge Grammy Awards With ‘Insensitivity’ for Featuring Farrakhan Supporter Tamika Mallory

A Rabbi Becomes an American Citizen

Mr. Cohen of Ballachulish Ferry

Is the Biden Administration Planning on Violating the Taylor Force Act?

US Repeats It Will Not Offer Iran Unilateral Incentives for Talks

China, Iran, North Korea Seek Support at UN to Push Back Against Unilateral Force, Sanctions

Turkey Says It Has Restarted Diplomatic Contacts With Egypt

The Campaign Against France at the New York Times

March 12, 2021 10:12 am
0

MyHeritage Genealogy Website Adds Millions of Lithuanian Jewish Records

avatar by JNS.org

MyHeritage headquarters in Or Yehuda, Israel. Photo: MyHeritage via Wikicommons.

JNS.org – The Israeli genealogy website MyHeritage announced on Tuesday that several millions of Lithuanian Jewish historical records have been added to the website’s database as part of its partnership with a US nonprofit organization.

LitvakSIG is the primary online genealogy resource site for Lithuanian Jews, also known as Litvaks. The records in the collection now published by MyHeritage were originally translated and indexed by LitvakSIG and represent almost all of LitvakSIG’s body of work over more than 20 years.

The Lithuanian Jewish records are currently searchable for free on the MyHeritage platform; however, a subscription is required to view the full records and access record matches.

MyHeritage, the world’s leading platform for discovering family history, has billions of historical records and family-tree profiles. It also has one of the largest consumer DNA databases with 4.8 million customers.

Related coverage

March 12, 2021 1:38 pm
0

French Jews Remember Anniversary of 2012 Terror Attacks That Culminated in Massacre at Jewish School

France on Thursday began commemorations for the ninth anniversary of a devastating Islamist terror spree that claimed the lives of...

“Adding this collection from LitvakSIG provides a valuable resource for anyone of Lithuanian-Jewish origin,” said MyHeritage CEO and Co-founder Gilad Japhet.

“On a personal level,” he said, “some of my own ancestors appear in this collection, including my paternal grandmother and her siblings from the small Lithuanian town of Valkininkai [Olkieniki], making this addition especially meaningful for me and my family.”

Jill Anderson, president of LitvakSIG, said that through its collaboration with MyHeritage, “LitvakSIG is fulfilling its mission to promote widely Lithuanian Jewish genealogical research. This arrangement will enable LitvakSIG to accelerate the pace of publishing new records, which will be added to the collection on MyHeritage in the future.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.