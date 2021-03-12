Friday, March 12th | 28 Adar 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Is the Biden Administration Planning on Violating the Taylor Force Act?

US Repeats It Will Not Offer Iran Unilateral Incentives for Talks

China, Iran, North Korea Seek Support at UN to Push Back Against Unilateral Force, Sanctions

Turkey Says It Has Restarted Diplomatic Contacts With Egypt

The Campaign Against France at the New York Times

Israeli Platform Brings Female Intuition to Artificial Intelligence

Israeli Study Finds Vaccinated Mothers Pass Coronavirus Antibodies to Newborns

Jewish Groups Ask Homeland Security Chief to Maintain ‘Made in Israel’ Label Policy

UK Student Union President Receives Backlash for Joining Event With BDS Leader

MyHeritage Genealogy Website Adds Millions of Lithuanian Jewish Records

March 12, 2021 9:40 am
0

US, Israel Discuss Iran in First Meeting of Strategic Group

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan delivers remarks during a press briefing inside the White House in Washington, U.S., February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Senior US and Israel officials focused on concerns about Iran during the first virtual meeting of a bilateral strategic group on Thursday, the White House said, an issue on which Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has differences with the new Biden administration.

President Joe Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, and his Israeli counterpart, Meir Ben-Shabbat, headed the delegations, said Emily Horne, spokeswoman for the White House National Security Council.

“During the discussion, the two sides shared perspectives on regional security issues of mutual interest and concern, including Iran, and expressed their common determination to confront the challenges and threats facing the region,” she said in a statement, which provided few details.

The Biden administration has depicted the meeting as part of its efforts to consult allies and partners as its seeks to draw Iran into talks about Tehran and Washington resuming compliance with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. US overtures to Iran have set the stage for possible new strains in the US-Israel alliance.

Related coverage

March 12, 2021 10:41 am
0

Israeli Platform Brings Female Intuition to Artificial Intelligence

CTech - On the heels of International Women’s Day, Intel-Israel and Supersonas are developing an artificial intelligence platform, termed AI...

Biden’s White House predecessor, Donald Trump, withdrew the United States from the world powers’ agreement with Iran, deeming it too advantageous for Tehran — a view Israel shared — and reimposed US sanctions. Netanyahu has made clear his opposition to a US return to the deal.

The State Department on Thursday repeated that the United States will not offer Iran unilateral incentives to attend talks that it has rejected so far about resuming compliance with the deal, which gave Tehran sanctions relief in return for limits on its nuclear program.

Israel hopes to prevent personal tension between Netanyahu and Biden over their differences on the Iranian nuclear question by delegating talks on the topic to their senior staff, an Israeli official said late last month.

“The National Security Advisors agreed on the importance of strategic interagency consultations and pledged to continue to these engagements,” Horne said.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.