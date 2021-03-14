Netflix to Premiere New Docuseries About Former ‘Haredi’ Fashion Mogul

JNS.org – Netflix announced on Wednesday the premiere of a new documentary series about fashion entrepreneur Julia Haart, a former member of the ultra-Orthodox haredi community.

“My Unorthodox Life” will focus on the personal and professional life of Haart, who was born Talia Leibov. She is now the CEO, co-owner and chief creative officer of Elite World Group, an international talent agency that represents more than 5,000 top models and celebrities across 50 countries.

The synopsis for the docuseries provided by Netflix stated, “Since taking the reins of a global talent empire, Haart has been on a mission to revolutionize the industry from the inside out, all while being a mother of four. Her children include a TikToker, an app designer, a lawyer and a high-schooler torn between two conflicting cultures. Haart helps them reconcile their Orthodox upbringings with the modern world.”

In addition to Haart, the project’s executive producers include Jeff Jenkins from “Bling Empire,” Ross Weintraub and Reinout Oerlemans. The docuseries is slated to premiere later this year.