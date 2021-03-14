Sunday, March 14th | 1 Nisan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

German Court Rules Former Nazi Concentration Camp Guard, 96, ‘Unfit’ to Stand Trial

Netflix to Premiere New Docuseries About Former ‘Haredi’ Fashion Mogul

The Rhetoric of Anti-Zionists

South Africa’s Chief Justice Confronts the Apartheid Analogy

Warning Signs Out of the ‘Anyone but Bibi’ Camp

Can Israel Annex Parts of Judea and Samaria Under Its Next Premier?

The Vaccine Double Standards Against Israel Keep Piling Up Around the World

Turkey, the Kurds, and the ‘Gara Affair’: How Not to Rescue Hostages

Tehran on My Mind

Iranian Investigator Says Israel Likely Behind Attack on Container Ship

March 14, 2021 8:49 am
0

Netflix to Premiere New Docuseries About Former ‘Haredi’ Fashion Mogul

avatar by JNS.org

Julia Haart. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – Netflix announced on Wednesday the premiere of a new documentary series about fashion entrepreneur Julia Haart, a former member of the ultra-Orthodox haredi community.

“My Unorthodox Life” will focus on the personal and professional life of Haart, who was born Talia Leibov. She is now the CEO, co-owner and chief creative officer of Elite World Group, an international talent agency that represents more than 5,000 top models and celebrities across 50 countries.

The synopsis for the docuseries provided by Netflix stated, “Since taking the reins of a global talent empire, Haart has been on a mission to revolutionize the industry from the inside out, all while being a mother of four. Her children include a TikToker, an app designer, a lawyer and a high-schooler torn between two conflicting cultures. Haart helps them reconcile their Orthodox upbringings with the modern world.”

In addition to Haart, the project’s executive producers include Jeff Jenkins from “Bling Empire,” Ross Weintraub and Reinout Oerlemans. The docuseries is slated to premiere later this year.

Leibov left the ultra-Orthodox Jewish community soon after marrying at the age of 19. She is also the former creative director for the Italian luxury fashion brand La Perla.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.