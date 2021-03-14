Two Statues in New York City Honor Late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg participates in taking a new family photo with her fellow justices, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, DC, June 1, 2017. Photo: Reuters / Jonathan Ernst / File.
JNS.org – Two statues honoring the late Jewish Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg were unveiled in her home city of New York.
A bronze statue of Ginsburg in Central Park was unveiled on Friday, the seventh installment in a series of statues at the park that celebrates women.
It takes place during Women’s History Month and mere days before what would have been Ginsburg’s 88th birthday on March 15.
A second statue was also welcomed on Friday at the City Point development in downtown Brooklyn. The indoor sculpture will be on public view daily from 10 am to 8 pm.
Artists Gillie and Marc (Schattner) designed the Brooklyn statue—with Ginsburg’s participation and approval—as part of their “Statues for Equality” series. According to a statement obtained by The Gothamist, City Point was chosen by the artists to honor Ginsburg’s Brooklyn roots.
“The location was chosen because you can see it from Flatbush as you enter Brooklyn from the Manhattan Bridge, which is a prominent way to celebrate Justice Ginsburg, who was self-proclaimed ‘born and bred in Brooklyn.’ ”
Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams will also declare March 15 as “Justice Ginsburg Day.”