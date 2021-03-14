Sunday, March 14th | 1 Nisan 5781

Two Statues in New York City Honor Late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

JNS.org

US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg participates in taking a new family photo with her fellow justices, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, DC, June 1, 2017. Photo: Reuters / Jonathan Ernst / File.

JNS.org – Two statues honoring the late Jewish Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg were unveiled in her home city of New York.

A bronze statue of Ginsburg in Central Park was unveiled on Friday, the seventh installment in a series of statues at the park that celebrates women.

It takes place during Women’s History Month and mere days before what would have been Ginsburg’s 88th birthday on March 15.

A second statue was also welcomed on Friday at the City Point development in downtown Brooklyn. The indoor sculpture will be on public view daily from 10 am to 8 pm.

