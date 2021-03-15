Israel and the UAE to Exchange Official Permanent Police Representatives

Israel and the United Arab Emirates will exchange official permanent representatives of their respective police forces, Walla reported on Monday.

The Israeli envoy will hold the rank of chief superintendent, which is the customary rank for such representatives around the world.

He will have responsibility for contact with the local police and coordination between the two countries’ police forces if necessary, and cooperation between their law enforcement establishments.

The agreement to exchange envoys was concluded between Israel’s Minister of Public Security Amir Ohana, and the UAE’s Interior and Deputy Prime Minister Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The initiative was presented by Ohana and agreed to by Nahyan.

Ohana said that normalization between Israel and the UAE has “deepened our ties and cooperation in a variety of areas related to internal security.”

“The Israeli police representation on UAE soil will strengthen and deepen these ties, for the benefit of both sides and for the welfare of the countries’ residents,” he said.

Israel and the UAE normalized relations in Aug. 2020 as part of the Abraham Accords, struck between Israel, the UAE, and Bahrain.