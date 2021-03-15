Monday, March 15th | 2 Nisan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel and the UAE to Exchange Official Permanent Police Representatives

University of Illinois Launches Advisory Council on Jewish Life Following Legal Complaint Over Antisemitism

Why California’s Model Curriculum Fails Jews, and Jewish Students

Israel Straddles the Divide as Saudis Vie for Influence Over Temple Mount

Diplomatic Fiasco? Israeli Press Should Wait Before Gloating

Is Bipartisanship on Iran a Lost Cause?

Meghan Markle and the Jewish Question

‘I Would Rather Cease to be Chief Justice’: Top South African Judge Reiterates Refusal to Apologize for Pro-Israel Comments

Polish Online Gift Shop Removes ‘Burn a Big Jew’ Candle Following Protest From Anti-Racist Association

Is Turkey Making Waves With Iran?

March 15, 2021 4:04 pm
0

Israel and the UAE to Exchange Official Permanent Police Representatives

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

An El Al plane is seen on the ground in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 31, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Nir Elias / Pool.

Israel and the United Arab Emirates will exchange official permanent representatives of their respective police forces, Walla reported on Monday.

The Israeli envoy will hold the rank of chief superintendent, which is the customary rank for such representatives around the world.

He will have responsibility for contact with the local police and coordination between the two countries’ police forces if necessary, and cooperation between their law enforcement establishments.

The agreement to exchange envoys was concluded between Israel’s Minister of Public Security Amir Ohana, and the UAE’s Interior and Deputy Prime Minister Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The initiative was presented by Ohana and agreed to by Nahyan.

Ohana said that normalization between Israel and the UAE has “deepened our ties and cooperation in a variety of areas related to internal security.”

“The Israeli police representation on UAE soil will strengthen and deepen these ties, for the benefit of both sides and for the welfare of the countries’ residents,” he said.

Israel and the UAE normalized relations in Aug. 2020 as part of the Abraham Accords, struck between Israel, the UAE, and Bahrain.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.