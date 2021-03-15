Kosovo Follows US, Guatemala in Opening Embassy in Jerusalem

Monday, March 15th | 2 Nisan 5781

March 15, 2021 10:19 am
avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Jerusalem’s light rail passes by in a central part of the city amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), July 7, 2020. Picture taken July 7, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Kosovo opened its embassy to Israel in Jerusalem on Sunday, joining the United States and Guatemala as the only countries with embassies in a city whose status is at the heart of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Muslim-majority Kosovo promised to locate its embassy in Jerusalem when it established diplomatic ties with Israel last year under US sponsorship.

Kosovo’s Foreign Ministry said on Twitter that with the embassy’s opening, “the pledge given in the Oval Office today is finally fulfilled.”

Israel sees its new ties with Kosovo as part of its broader normalization with Arab and Muslim countries under agreements sponsored by former US President Donald Trump.

Wasel Abu Youssef, a member of the executive committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization, said the opening of Kosovo’s embassy in Jerusalem contradicted UN resolutions and aimed to “weaken the Palestinian cause.”

No date was immediately announced for a formal opening ceremony.

On Thursday, the Czech Republic opened a diplomatic office in Jerusalem, a branch of its embassy in Tel Aviv.

