Capitol Hill Cop Suspended After Notorious Antisemitic Fabrication is Spotted at Entrance to Congressional Building

A police officer on Capitol Hill has been suspended after he was spotted by congressional aide with a copy of ‘The Protocols of the Elders of Zion” — the notorious antisemitic fabrication alleging a Jewish conspiracy to dominate the world that was issued by the Russian Tsar’s secret police in 1903.

Photographs provided to The Washington Post on Monday showed a printed copy of the “Protocols” on a table inside an entrance to the Longworth House Office Building. On Monday evening, acting Capitol Hill police chief Yogananda Pittman confirmed that an officer had been suspended pending an investigation “after antisemitic reading material was discovered near his work area on Sunday.”

“We take all allegations of inappropriate behavior seriously,” Pittman said in the statement. “Once this matter was brought to my attention, I immediately ordered the officer to be suspended until the Office of Professional Responsibility can thoroughly investigate.”

It was unclear from the photographs who was in possession of the document, whose tattered pages were held together by a binder clip. A date stamp indicated that the document was printed in January 2019.

The photographs were taken by Zach Fisch — chief of staff to Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-N.Y.) — who said that he had been “extremely rattled” by the content, particularly in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 insurrection on Capitol Hill by fanatical supporters of former President Donald Trump along with assorted far-right activists.

“As I left my office in Longworth yesterday, I discovered something that, as a Jew, horrified me,” Fisch said on Twitter. “At the United States Capitol Police security checkpoint, someone had left vile antisemitic propaganda in plain sight.”

Rep. Jones expressed his support for Fisch on Twitter, posting: “Yesterday, my Chief of Staff discovered an antisemitic text at a security checkpoint in the Longworth building. Now a Capitol Police officer has been suspended. There are so many questions that need to be answered.”