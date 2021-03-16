Iron Dome System Undergoes Major Upgrade, Tested Against Multiple Drones

Israel’s famed Iron Dome missile defense system has undergone a major upgrade after a series of experiments and tests, Israeli company Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel’s Ministry of Defense announced Tuesday.

Rafael said on Facebook that, along with the the MOD’s Israel Missile Defense Organization, the company had completed the experimental and testing stage of the revamped system through “a range of complex scenarios” — during which Iron Dome “successfully intercepted and destroyed targets, simulating existing and emerging threats, including the simultaneous interception of multiple UAVs, as well as a salvo of rockets and missiles.”

The MOD said that the tests “demonstrated a significant upgrade of the system’s technological capabilities.”

In a press release, Israel’s Minister of Defense Benny Gantz said that “Israel’s technological superiority” as demonstrated by Iron Dome “is the foundation stone of our defense array and of Israel’s security.”

Related coverage Netanyahu Says Israel Has Four More Peace Agreements in Region ‘On the Way’ Israel has four more peace agreements in the works, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday. "I brought peace for peace and...

Gantz said the upgraded system would give Israel’s political and security establishments “operational room to maneuver” in the face of “our enemies’ different and diverse threats.”

This, he said, “is critical to national security.”