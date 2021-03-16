Tuesday, March 16th | 3 Nisan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Jewish Communities in Gulf Offer Passover Programs for Residents, US Troops

Colombia Community Gets Israeli Fresh-Water System to Boost Health for Students, Residents

US Says Envoy Khalilzad to Attend Afghan Peace Conference in Moscow

Antisemitism is ‘Global Problem,’ Says UN Official in Virtual Conference on Fighting Anti-Jewish Hatred

Skidmore College Students Denied Trial Period for ‘Progressive Zionists for Peace’ Club

Israel and the UAE to Exchange Official Permanent Police Representatives

University of Illinois Launches Advisory Council on Jewish Life Following Legal Complaint Over Antisemitism

Why California’s Model Curriculum Fails Jews, and Jewish Students

Israel Straddles the Divide as Saudis Vie for Influence Over Temple Mount

Diplomatic Fiasco? Israeli Press Should Wait Before Gloating

March 16, 2021 9:07 am
0

Jewish Communities in Gulf Offer Passover Programs for Residents, US Troops

avatar by JNS.org

Matzah. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – The Association of Gulf Jewish Communities, the people-to-people network of Jewish communities from Gulf Cooperation Council countries that are developing Jewish life in the region, has planned multiple programs to support and enrich the holiday of Passover for local Jews.

Among initiatives for the holiday, the group has arranged for the shipment of nearly 650 pounds of matzah to the six GCC countries, along with kosher-for-Passover food.

To that end, a Zoom session will be led by Rabbi Dr. Elie Abadie on the topic of “Seder Essentials,” with a 30-minute seder focusing on the themes of the holiday, along with a Q&A session, on March 24 at 7 pm in Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and Saudi Arabia; and at 8 pm in Oman and the United Arab Emirates. (Register at: shorturl.at/dwJNS). Participants are invited to submit any questions live during the program.

On March 31, AGJC leadership has been invited to Al Dhafra Air Base in Abu Dhabi, where Abadie, Rabbi Yehuda Sarna and members of the board, along with military chaplains and the Jewish Welfare Board, will host a Passover celebration with holiday food and conversation for US troops stationed at the base. The program will be webcast for other US bases in the region.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.