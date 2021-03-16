Jewish Communities in Gulf Offer Passover Programs for Residents, US Troops

JNS.org – The Association of Gulf Jewish Communities, the people-to-people network of Jewish communities from Gulf Cooperation Council countries that are developing Jewish life in the region, has planned multiple programs to support and enrich the holiday of Passover for local Jews.

Among initiatives for the holiday, the group has arranged for the shipment of nearly 650 pounds of matzah to the six GCC countries, along with kosher-for-Passover food.

To that end, a Zoom session will be led by Rabbi Dr. Elie Abadie on the topic of “Seder Essentials,” with a 30-minute seder focusing on the themes of the holiday, along with a Q&A session, on March 24 at 7 pm in Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and Saudi Arabia; and at 8 pm in Oman and the United Arab Emirates. (Register at: shorturl.at/dwJNS). Participants are invited to submit any questions live during the program.

On March 31, AGJC leadership has been invited to Al Dhafra Air Base in Abu Dhabi, where Abadie, Rabbi Yehuda Sarna and members of the board, along with military chaplains and the Jewish Welfare Board, will host a Passover celebration with holiday food and conversation for US troops stationed at the base. The program will be webcast for other US bases in the region.