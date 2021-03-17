Amid Jewish Concern and Text Changes, California Ready to Vote on Ethnic-Studies Curriculum

JNS.org – The California Department of Education is set to vote on Thursday on the final draft of the state’s controversial ethnic studies curriculum, which has drawn the ire of Jewish and pro-Israel groups since it was initially introduced.

The State Board of Education is expected to approve the Ethnic Studies Model Curriculum at its meeting on March 18, ending a years-long struggle over the curriculum at a time when the United States has faced significant upheaval over race relations and questions over how to view and learn from the country’s history.

This comes amid growing concern from antisemitism watchdog groups and scholars are raising issues with the curriculum. More than 100 university scholars and academics argue that the curriculum “contains numerous empirically false and politically-motivated claims about the educational benefits of ethnic studies” and have asked the state to withhold approval until these claims are removed.

“It is reckless of the state to pour millions of taxpayer dollars into a curriculum that is based on no credible research and is steeped in critical ethnic studies, a discipline that pits students against each other and incites hatred,” Tammi Rossman-Benjamin, director of AMCHA Initiative, told JNS.

