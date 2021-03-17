Wednesday, March 17th | 4 Nisan 5781

March 17, 2021 11:29 am
Israel: Serious Cases of COVID-19 Drop Below 600 for First Time in Months

avatar by i24 News

Protesters carry a balloon depicting the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) during a demonstration against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a hearing in his corruption trial takes place, outside Jerusalem’s District Court February 8, 2021. Photo: REUTERS/Ammar Awad.

i24 News – For the first time in months, the number of seriously ill Israelis suffering from COVID-19 dropped below 600, Israel’s Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

The latest statistics show that 586 members of the public are considered to be in serious condition.

Current coronavirus cases stand at 26,324, also the lowest number since late December, the ministry said.

At least 6,047 fatalities have been recorded since the start of the pandemic last March.

Israel’s progress in battling the coronavirus pandemic has led to a dramatic rollback in health restrictions across the country, with most commercial businesses being open to the public.

But only holders of so-called “green passports” are allowed to enjoy leisure activities such as cultural and sports events, as well as gyms, hotels, and travel to certain countries.

Green passport holders include members of the public who have received two injections of the Pfizer vaccine or individuals who have recovered from the disease.

At least 5.2 million Israelis have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while nearly 4.3 million have received both jabs.

Last week, Israel’s coronavirus czar, Prof. Nachman Ash, said a new lockdown before the Passover holidays in late March is unlikely.

