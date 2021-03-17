Wednesday, March 17th | 4 Nisan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Officials, Jewish Groups Mark Anniversary of 1992 Israeli Embassy Bombing That Killed 29

Israeli FM Ashkenazi Thanks Russia for Role in World War II, Unveils Holocaust Memorial

New Poll Details Israeli Voters’ Picks for Next Government: Netanyahu for PM, Bennett for Defense, Sa’ar for Foreign

US Jewish Groups Condemn Surging Hate Crimes Against Asian American Community Following Deadly Shootings in Atlanta

Cornel West Again Blames Israel Views for Harvard Tenure Denial, as Jewish Student Leaders Call Petition ‘Absurd’ and ‘Harmful’

Israel’s Homeland Security Is Collapsing

The Israeli-Sri Lankan Relationship Was Manipulated by the Palestinians

Implications of the Latest Iranian Attack on Saudi Oil Facilities

Examining Narcissism, Patriarchy, and the Culture of Terrorism

Israel Innovation Authority Kicks Off Campaign to Bring Expat Techies Back to Israel

March 17, 2021 9:45 am
0

Syrian Air Defenses Intercept Israeli Attack Around Damascus: Statement

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A Syrian flag flutters in Damascus, Syria April 20, 2018. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

A Syrian military statement said that Israel launched an attack on targets in the vicinity of Damascus on Tuesday but air defenses managed to shoot down a number of missiles.

“At exactly 22:35 pm today, the Israeli enemy carried out an aggression from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan against some targets in the vicinity of Damascus. Our air defenses intercepted the aggression’s missiles and downed most of them. Losses were limited to materials,” the Syrian defense ministry said on Twitter.

“Syrian air defenses are responding to an Israeli aggression in the southern region”, state news agency SANA said.

The explosions heard in the vicinity of Damascus were the sounds of air defenses responding in the southern region, Syrian state-owned Ekhbariya TV said.

An Israeli military spokeswoman said on Tuesday “we don’t comment on foreign reports.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.