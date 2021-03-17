Wednesday, March 17th | 4 Nisan 5781

March 17, 2021 11:22 am
White Supremacist Propaganda Incidents in 2020 ‘Highest Ever Recorded,’ Says New ADL Report

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Virulently antisemitic stickers on display in New Jersey. Photo: ADL.

Distribution of white supremacist propaganda in the US nearly doubled during 2020, according to a new report by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) published on Wednesday.

Data gathered by the ADL’s Center on Extremism showed “a huge increase of incidents” from the previous year, with a total of 5,125 cases reported (averaging more than 14 incidents per day), compared to 2,724 in 2019.

“This is the highest number of white supremacist propaganda incidents ADL has ever recorded,” the report stated.

The propaganda monitored by the ADL consists of “racist, antisemitic and anti-LGBTQ fliers, stickers, banners and posters,” the report said.

Every state was affected with the exception of Hawaii, with the highest levels of activity recorded in Texas, Washington, California, New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts, Virginia and Pennsylvania.

Three extremist groups — Patriot Front, New Jersey European Heritage Association and Nationalist Social Club — were identified as responsible for 92 percent of the distribution. The largest role was played by the Texas-based Patriot Front, which “has used its own iteration of ‘patriotism’ to promote its white supremacist and neo-fascist ideology,” the ADL said.

Propaganda distributed by the New Jersey European Heritage Association (NJEHA) “is often virulently antisemitic,” the report observed. “[P]ropaganda from NJEHA reads, ‘Small HATS BIG problems’ alongside the image of a kippah, the traditional Jewish head covering. Additional propaganda reads, ‘America is under occupation,’ with the text overlaying a Star of David.”

The distribution of white supremacist propaganda on college campuses declined in 2020, however, largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There were 303 incidents of white supremacist propaganda distribution on college campuses, marking a steep decline from 630 in 2019, the ADL report said.

