Thursday, March 18th | 5 Nisan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israeli Startup SPS Selected to Help Israelis Navigate Its One-of-a-Kind Covid Elections

Israeli President Rivlin Reportedly Invited to Address Joint Session of US Congress

UK Paper Promotes Anti-Israel Propaganda from Terrorist-Affiliated NGO

Meghan McCain: Antisemitism Is the ‘Last Form of Passable Bigotry in America’

Bismarck’s Banker: Gerson von Bleichröder

Swedish Scientist Near Death After Months in Solitary Confinement in Iran, Say UN Experts

Biden Administration Crafting Plan to Reset US Ties With Palestinians: Sources

Turkey’s Pro-Kurdish Party Closure Case Worries US, Europe

Israel’s High Court Rules Travel Restrictions Unconstitutional

Israel Tops Resilience Index Among Middle East Countries, New Study Finds

March 18, 2021 9:08 am
0

Study: ‘Big Five’ Social Media Platforms Earn ‘B-’ in Tackling Hate Online

avatar by JNS.org

Silhouettes of laptop users are seen next to a screen projection of the Facebook logo. Photo: Reuters / Dado Ruvic / Illustration / File.

JNS.org – An “explosion of hate and lurid conspiracies” proliferating across various social media platforms has been observed this year, the Simon Wiesenthal Center said on Tuesday in announcing the release of its annual digital terrorism and hate report/online study.

Not a single platform earned an “A” grade in this year’s report, which evaluates policies social media companies have in place in order to combat online hatred. The “Big Five”—Facebook/Instagram, Twitter and YouTube/Google—all received a “B-” score. Their combined audience totals almost 6 billion users.

The popular networking platforms Telegram and Parler received a “D-” and a “D,” respectively.

The worst grades went to the networking sites AnonUp, Gab and 8Kun, as well as the video platform Brighteon, all of which received an “F.”

Related coverage

March 18, 2021 10:09 am
0

Turkey’s Pro-Kurdish Party Closure Case Worries US, Europe

The United States and Europe have criticized a move by Turkey towards banning the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), a...

The gaming platforms Twitch and Discord received a “C-” while Steam was given a “C.” In the category of “memes/music,” iFunny received a “D,” and Spotify earned a “C.”

Rabbi Abraham Cooper, who has led the Simon Wiesenthal Center’s digital terrorism and hate project for nearly 30 years, said it’s “worrisome to see us moving in the wrong direction at this juncture in history.”

“Social media giants, who for decades moved slowly and incrementally against online hate, suddenly entered the political arena, impacting on elections and COVID-related health issues,” he explained. “We call on the ‘Big Five’ to refocus on degrading the marketing capabilities of bigots, antisemites and terrorists, foreign and domestic. At a time when our collective economic and social lifeline is social media, we need companies to establish transparent rules about hate—whatever the source—and live up to those standards.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.