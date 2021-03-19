Friday, March 19th | 6 Nisan 5781

March 19, 2021 11:11 am
0

Hamas Celebrates a Terror Attack on Purim, 1992

avatar by Elder of Ziyon

Opinion

Palestinian children compelled to participate in a Hamas military parade. Photo: Twitter.

Hamas’ Al Qassam website is celebrating the anniversary of a 1992 slashing attack that killed two, including a woman waiting to enter a Purim party.

On March 17, 1992, an Arab terrorist from Gaza went on a rampage on a Jaffa street with a machete. He murdered Ilanit Ohana, 19, of Bat Yam, who was standing near a business where she had just gotten a job as a clerk.

A heroic Arab who owned a nearby garage, Abed Abdelghani, 44, rushed to help her and was stabbed to death as well.

The terrorist then went through the streets and injured some 20 people, mostly schoolgirls waiting to enter a Purim party.

People thought the terrorist with a machete was just someone in a Purim costume.

This is what Hamas and its allies celebrate.

The opinions presented by Algemeiner bloggers are solely theirs and do not represent those of The Algemeiner, its publishers or editors. If you would like to share your views with a blog post on The Algemeiner, please be in touch through our Contact page.

