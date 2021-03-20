Sunday, March 21st | 8 Nisan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Erdogan Sacks Another Central Bank Chief After Sharp Turkey Rate Hike

Pakistan PM Khan Tests Positive for COVID-19, Urges People to Vaccinate

Palestinians Take Another Step in Preparations for First Election in 15 Years

‘How to End a War You Didn’t Win’: Yemen’s Houthis Seek Saudi Concessions

Turkey’s Erdogan Quits European Treaty on Violence Against Women

Greek Jews Condemn Vandalism of New Mural Honoring Thessaloniki Jewish Holocaust Victims

ICC Gives Israel, Palestinians One Month to Apply for Probe Deferral: Reports

French Jews Mark Anniversary of 2012 Attack That Killed Rabbi, Three Children at Toulouse Jewish School

German State Legislator Highlights Tiny Number of Prosecutions for Antisemitic Hate Crimes in Saxony

Jewish Groups Voice Concern After California Approval of Ethnic Studies Curriculum, While Some Welcome Changes

March 20, 2021 2:11 pm
0

Pakistan PM Khan Tests Positive for COVID-19, Urges People to Vaccinate

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during a joint news conference with at the presidential palace in Kabul, Afghanistan November 19, 2020. Photo: REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, two days after receiving his first vaccine dose, government officials said, urging people not to be deterred from getting vaccinated.

Pakistan’s vaccination roll-out has been met with widespread vaccine hesitancy, and Khan’s positive test could serve as a setback to the inoculation drive in the country of 220 million people, health experts said.

Health Minister Faisal Sultan said Khan was “in good health” with a mild cough and fever and was self-isolating at home, adding that the 68-year-old premier had likely been infected much before he got his first vaccine shot on Thursday.

Sultan told local television people should not link the prime minister’s coronavirus infection with the vaccine, which takes times to build antibodies.

Related coverage

March 19, 2021 4:36 pm
0

Greek Jews Condemn Vandalism of New Mural Honoring Thessaloniki Jewish Holocaust Victims

The Jewish Community of Thessaloniki "unequivocally condemned" on Thursday the defacing of a recently-unveiled mural that honors the Greek port...

In neighbor and arch-rival India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted to wish Khan “a speedy recovery.”

While it was not clear which vaccine Khan was given, the vaccine produced by China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) is the only one available in Pakistan.

Khan expressed concern after his positive test result that it could deter ordinary people from getting vaccinated, his advisor Shahbaz Gill told a local television.

He said Khan, who has been seen attending regular gatherings, often without wearing a mask, had mild symptoms.

Asad Umar, the minister in-charge of the country’s COVID-19 operations, said in a tweet it was “certain that PM had been infected prior to vaccination.”

“So please do vaccinate,” Umar added.

Vaccine hesitancy is common in Pakistan, which is one of two countries in the world where polio remains endemic due to widespread conspiracies against inoculation.

Earlier this month, a poll showed that hesitancy against the COVID-19 vaccination was also high among healthcare workers – particularly over Chinese vaccines.

Khan’s positive test comes as Pakistan sees a steep rise in infections.

According to numbers released by government, 3,876 people tested positive in the last 24 hours – the highest number of daily infections since early July – taking the total number of infections in the country past 620,000.

There were also 42 more deaths, taking the total to 13,799.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.