March 21, 2021 12:50 pm
0

Increase in Americans’ Desire to Pressure Israel, Gallup Poll Reveals

avatar by JNS.org

The US and Israeli flags. Photo: Reuters / Amir Cohen.

JNS.org – Americans continue to favor Israel over the Palestinians, yet their support for the Palestinian Authority (PA) has increased to 30%, according to a Gallup annual World Affairs poll published on Friday.

Favorability of Israel remains high, at 75%, the poll revealed.

The poll also indicated that since 2018, the percentage of Americans wanting more pressure placed on the Palestinians to resolve their conflict with Israel has dropped from 50% to 44%, while that of Americans wanting more pressure exerted on the Israel has increased from 27% to 34%.

Gallup says that this is the highest level of demand for pressuring Israel since 2007. Over the same period, the percentage in favor of the US putting more pressure on both parties, or on neither, has declined from 21% to 14%.

The majority of those favoring pressure on Israel are Democrats, while 17% of Republicans and 31% of independents favor doing so.

The poll was conducted from Feb. 3 to 18.

