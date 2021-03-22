Monday, March 22nd | 9 Nisan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Charles Barkley ‘Had a Blast’ Being Lifted on a Chair at His Daughter’s Jewish Wedding Despite Initial Worries

Saudi Arabia Says It Would Reopen Port, Airport in Yemen Peace Offer

Why Yesh Atid Is the Right Party to Lead Israel

Turkey, Russia, and the Middle East

Planning for Antisemitism in Planned Giving to Universities

Israeli Startup Ramon.Space Powers Technion-Launched Nanosatellites Into Space Aboard Soyuz Rocket

This Passover, Let Us Release Our Anger

No Normalization With Israel Before Palestinian Statehood, Senior Former Saudi Official Says

Gideon Sa’ar: We Can Mend the Rift in Israeli Society

US, Europe Press Turkey to Rethink Ditching Violence-on-Women Pact

March 22, 2021 11:00 am
0

Gideon Sa’ar: We Can Mend the Rift in Israeli Society

avatar by Gideon Sa’ar / JNS.org

Opinion

Gideon Saar. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – The State of Israel and its people are the loves of my life, and I have been serving them from a very young age, for more than two decades.

We have been in the midst of the worst political crisis in the country’s history for more than two years, and we have been made to pay an unbearable price. As long as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu remains in office, Israel will be unable to emerge from the political, social and economic instability that plagues it. A change is essential.

The role of the prime minister of Israel is perhaps the most difficult and challenging role in the world. He shoulders the responsibility for the continued existence and prosperity of the people of Israel in their land.

What Israel needs today is a leader with experience, skills, judgment and responsibility. It needs a leader with a profound understanding of the various policy issues and the ways in which the government and the Knesset work. No less important, Israel needs a leader who will unite it, connect the different parts of our society and place the good of the public above all else.

Related coverage

March 22, 2021 11:39 am
0

Why Yesh Atid Is the Right Party to Lead Israel

As Israel heads into its fourth elections in just two years, it can be easy to be fed up with...

I will bring all this with me to the role.

I served twice as cabinet secretary twice, under two prime ministers—Ariel Sharon and Netanyahu—even before I served as a Knesset member and minister, making me intimately familiar with the prime minister’s work.

As education minister and later interior minister—two of the most important ministries—I led and implemented important reforms. I served seven Knesset terms, in almost every possible role, pushing dozens of bills through to benefit the Israeli public. I have formed governments and toppled them.

There is hardly a policy issue—political, security, economic or social—with which I am not deeply familiar, and I have plans to pursue various policy issues.

More than any other candidate, I can unite all sectors of the Israeli public, heal society and mend its rifts. I believe that a unifying leadership is necessary today more than ever, given the challenges we face.

I will lead a national reconciliation campaign that is essential to building our true inner resilience.

I will do this not as a single ruler, but as part of a government comprising an excellent group of people. I believe in Menachem Begin’s leadership concept of “first among equals.” Together, we give new hope to all Israelis, not just some of them.

Gideon Sa’ar is the leader of the New Hope Party.

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.

The opinions presented by Algemeiner bloggers are solely theirs and do not represent those of The Algemeiner, its publishers or editors. If you would like to share your views with a blog post on The Algemeiner, please be in touch through our Contact page.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.