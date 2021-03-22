Monday, March 22nd | 9 Nisan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israeli and Emirati Companies Sign Deal to Bring Greentech Innovation to Region

UK University Launches Investigation Into Educator Targeting Jewish Students

Canadian Jewish Groups Urge Political Party to Reject Push to Overturn IHRA Definition

Antisemitic Graffiti Spray-Painted on Synagogue, JCC in Belarus

Jewish Actor Yaphet Kotto, Star of ‘Alien,’ Bond Villain, Dies at Age 81

Russian Jets Hit Gas Facilities and Civilian Areas Near Turkish border, Witnesses and Rebels Say

‘Who Needs the Daily Stormer When You’ve Got the New York Times?’: An Excellent Question

Israel Revokes Palestinian Foreign Minister’s VIP Status Due to Support for ICC War Crimes Investigation

Outrage After Man Photographed Wearing Swastika Hat in Melbourne, Australia

Report: US Intelligence Officials Say Iran Planned Terror Attacks on Washington, DC Army Base

March 22, 2021 9:15 am
0

UK University Launches Investigation Into Educator Targeting Jewish Students

avatar by JNS.org

The University of Bristol campus. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – Bristol University in the United Kingdom has launched an investigation into a professor who made comments targeting Jewish students at the university.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the university said: “We can confirm that the university has already initiated an investigation into this matter. The investigation is being carried out in accordance with the university’s internal process and, as we have explained in a previous statement, that process is confidential.”

“The university’s clear and consistently held position is that bullying, harassment and discrimination are never acceptable,” the statement continued. “We remain committed to providing a positive experience for all our students and staff, including by providing a welcoming environment for Jewish students, and to fostering good relations and an inclusive university community.

Sociology professor David Miller has called for “the end” of Zionism and claimed that “it’s fundamental to Zionism to encourage Islamophobia and anti-Arab racism, too,” according to the student-run publication The Bristol Tab. He also accused Jewish students of being “directed by the State of Israel” to pursue a “campaign of censorship” that endangers Muslim and Arab students.

Related coverage

March 22, 2021 9:08 am
0

Canadian Jewish Groups Urge Political Party to Reject Push to Overturn IHRA Definition

JNS.org - Canadian Jewish groups are urging the New Democratic Party (NDP) to reject a push by members to overturn...

On Feb. 18, Miller said the attacks on him are “directed by the State of Israel.”

He previously described the Union of Jewish Students (UJS) and Bristol Jewish Society (J-Soc) as “formally members of the Zionist movement” and described the “movement” as “an ‘enemy’ to be ‘targeted.’ ”

(UJS) and (JSoc) issued a joint saying that, as far as they know, Miller has not been suspended pending the outcome of this investigation “and we still do not understand why.”

On Tuesday, the British Parliament responded to a question on its website about the sociology professor: “The government considers Professor Miller’s views to be ill-founded and wholly reprehensible, and wholeheartedly rejects them.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.