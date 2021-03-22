Monday, March 22nd | 9 Nisan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

London Police Search for Assailant Behind Brutal Assault on Pregnant Jewish Woman

Charles Barkley ‘Had a Blast’ Being Lifted on a Chair at His Daughter’s Jewish Wedding Despite Initial Worries

Saudi Arabia Says It Would Reopen Port, Airport in Yemen Peace Offer

Why Yesh Atid Is the Right Party to Lead Israel

Turkey, Russia, and the Middle East

Planning for Antisemitism in Planned Giving to Universities

Israeli Startup Ramon.Space Powers Technion-Launched Nanosatellites Into Space Aboard Soyuz Rocket

This Passover, Let Us Release Our Anger

No Normalization With Israel Before Palestinian Statehood, Senior Former Saudi Official Says

Yair Lapid: We Will Foster Unity

March 22, 2021 11:05 am
0

Yair Lapid: We Will Foster Unity

avatar by Yair Lapid

Opinion

Yesh Atid Party head Yair Lapid. Photo: Adi Cohen Zedek via Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – Benjamin Netanyahu has put me on posters, hung me off bridges, and has talked about me constantly. To fan the flames, he did not shy away from blatant lies, like “Lapid supported the nuclear deal” with Iran (he and I collaborated in the fight against the nuclear deal), and tried to paint me as a leftist even though he knows full well that I am a national-liberal centrist. During all of these weeks, I refused to cooperate. I’m not going to give Netanyahu the battle he wants. Why? Because I know why he wants it.

Netanyahu has opted for a personal defamatory quarrel to hide from the public his biggest venerability—the composition of the government he is trying to form. The government comprising United Torah Judaism, Shas, the Religious Zionist Party and Otzma Yehudit. He knows that even his most faithful followers are troubled by this possibility.

They know that this type of coalition will hold Likud prisoner—a captive of radical elements and subject to endless political extortion. His most important target electorate—undecided right-wing voters, look at this group and rightly ask themselves: Who in this government represents the working class, those who serve in the military and pay taxes? How will the international community react to a government whose members openly support the release of Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin’s assassin, Yigal Amir?

The Israeli public was outraged by the extortion of the ultra-Orthodox parties during the coronavirus pandemic and the government’s capitulation to it. Now they see Netanyahu racing into a government where there will be much more extortion and far more capitulation.

At this point, it is customary to say to me: “Stop talking about Netanyahu, tell us what you have to offer!” What we suggest is for the aforementioned not to happen. Instead of this dark and racist group, we will form a government that will work for the public—an honest, national-liberal government, one whose members are not implicated in criminal cases, free of radical forces and focused on health, the middle class and real solutions to real problems. A government that will restore the public’s trust because it will tell the public the truth and because it will show it that it is working hard for it out of a sense of mission.

Related coverage

March 22, 2021 11:39 am
0

Why Yesh Atid Is the Right Party to Lead Israel

As Israel heads into its fourth elections in just two years, it can be easy to be fed up with...

One of the great secrets of this period is the fact that most Israelis actually agree on most things. The great ideological wars perished and disappeared. Yesh Atid’s goal is to bring back the sense of what connects us and allows us to work together.

A strong Yesh Atid will be able to form a coalition of national consensus that will deal with 80 percent of the things we agree on—not the 20 percent of the things on which we disagree. It will not deal with political quarrels but with improving the lives of Israelis and taking care of our children’s future. This seems far more important to me than another unnecessary political dispute.

Yair Lapid is the chairman of the Yesh Atid Party.

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.

The opinions presented by Algemeiner bloggers are solely theirs and do not represent those of The Algemeiner, its publishers or editors. If you would like to share your views with a blog post on The Algemeiner, please be in touch through our Contact page.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.