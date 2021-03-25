Thursday, March 25th | 13 Nisan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel Prepares Offer of Emergency Oxygen Supplies to Meet Shortage in Lebanon

Google Maps Slammed by Campaigners for Unmoderated Antisemitic Comments on Auschwitz Site

Israel Soars on Bloomberg’s ‘Covid Resilience Ranking,’ With Rapid Vaccine Drive and Easing Restrictions

The Difference Between a Merely ‘Religious’ Jew and a Principled One

French City of Strasbourg, Scarred by Anti-Jewish Outrages, Rejects IHRA Definition of Antisemitism at Council Meeting

Police Launch ‘Hate Crime’ Probe Into Bristol University Professor Accused of Antisemitic Lectures: Report

Report: Head of Israel’s Security Service Warned Abbas Not to Run or Form Government With Hamas in Upcoming PA Elections

Jewish Comedian Elon Gold Spoofs ‘Ten Plagues as Told by Ten Celebrities’ in Passover Face Swap Video

Why Israel’s ‘Critics’ Can’t Help Being Antisemitic, and How They Can Stop

Has the Football Pitch Become Qatar’s Battlefield?

March 25, 2021 1:54 pm
0

Report: Head of Israel’s Security Service Warned Abbas Not to Run or Form Government With Hamas in Upcoming PA Elections

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas meets with Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit (not pictured) in Cairo, Egypt, Jan. 31, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Mohamed Abd El Ghany.

The head of Israel’s Shin Bet security service told Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas not to run or form a government with Hamas in the upcoming PA elections, Axios reported Wednesday.

According to the report, Shin Bet chief Nadav Argaman met with Abbas in Ramallah to urge him not to collaborate with Hamas out of concern in the Israeli security establishment that the Islamist terrorist group may exploit electoral success to take over the West Bank, as it did in Gaza.

Palestinian officials have claimed Argaman told Abbas to cancel the scheduled May 22 elections, but that Abbas refused.

Israeli officials have denied this, but said that Argaman did tell Abbas that a government that included Hamas would cause a serious crisis in PA-Israel relations.

Israeli sources also said that the White House is apparently unconcerned about the elections, and “didn’t give the Palestinians any negative signals about it.”

The US administration has yet to announce its stance on the elections and it has not even been discussed at senior levels, sources said.

According to a poll by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research, Abbas’ Fatah party is leading Hamas 38% to 22%, but 57% of Palestinians want Abbas to step down rather than run for president again.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.